AC Valhalla Monk's Lair Chest Key Location: Learn How To Open Chest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest action role-playing genre video game that is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is also the 12th biggest instalment in the Assassin's Creed series and its 22nd release. The game has attracted a huge player base with several inspirations from the myth and legend of Vikings culture. However, one of the most interesting things is finding out the hidden Armor Sets in the game. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get the AC Valhalla Monk's Lair chest key location and how to open it. If you have been wondering about this, then here is all you need to know about it.

AC Valhalla Monk's Lair chest key location

The Monk's Lair chest is located in Suthsexe inside the hut will be able to see the chest. The chest is placed right beside the door of the hut, and once you try opening it, it will ask you for the key. The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Monk's Lair Chest Key is necessary to open the Suthsexe Locked Chest near the Mad Monk Mystery. So, here is how to open the Monk's Lair chest-

How to open the Monk's Lair chest?

To open the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Monk's Lair Chest you need to open the AC Valhalla Map.

There you will be able to see a blue icon on the map (as shown in the image above) which is to the right of the Monk's Lair Chest Key. The blue icon location is around 200 m away from the chest.

Now, call Mount and ride to the location. However, be aware of the Mad Monk and do not engage in any fights. All you have to do is just go grab the key and run away riding the horse.

Once you have the Monk's Lair Chest key with you, go to the AC Valhalla Suthsexe Locked Chest near the Mad Monk Mystery.

There, open the chest using the key and it will reward you with Wealth, Nickel Ingot.

