AC Valhalla Thegn's Armor Details; How To Get All 5 Thegn's Armor Pieces?

Launched on November 10, 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the major game releases of the year. Developed by Ubisoft, this wonderful game comes with several mysteries and incredible interfaces. However, one of the most interesting things is finding out the hidden Armor Sets in the game. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get the AC Valhalla Thegns Armor set and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn where to find the Lathe in AC Valhalla here

AC Valhalla Thegn's Armor details

Apart from the cool look of the Thegns Armor, it also offers some unique bonuses which increase the ability of Eivor. The bonuses include Increase to Critical Chance when parrying and Additional increase to Critical Damage. However, the set is divided into 5 pieces and players will have to collect all to complete the Armor set. So, here is all about Thegns Armor location and how to get it.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn Where to find the Dart in the game here

How to get the AC Valhalla Thegn's Armor set?

The Thegn Set contains five Armor pieces such as-

Thegn’s Great Helm

Thegn’s Cloak

Thegn’s Heavy Tunic

Thegn’s Bracers

Thegn’s Breeches

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn about the Ash Spear Location in AC Valhalla here

Thegn’s Great Helm location

Players will be able to locate the Thegn’s Great Helm in Wincestre. To get the helm, you will need three keys to open it. In The Old Minster, find the black cross right underneath and you find the chest is.

The first key is in the tower of The Old Minster.

The second key is hidden on a roof beam inside the Old Minster.

On the backside of the Old Minster break a window and jump in. Take a right turn and then another right turn. You will enter inside a room, all you have to do is get down one floor and on the second door, you will find the third key.

Now, go and unlock the chest.

Thegn’s Cloak

You will find the Thegn’s Cloak in Bishop’s Residence in south-east Wincestre. The chest is on the second floor of the building in a small room.

Thegn’s Heavy Tunic

The Thegn's Heavy Tunic is found under the ruins of the Temple of Brigantia, in Eurviscire. Get to the big statue in the middle of the temple, dive down and find the underwater entrance. Just follow the corridor until you see the chest.

Thegn’s Bracers

Thegn's Bracers are found in the Stenvege Camp, which has an outer and inner yard. You will have to get the key for the inner yard by defeating a Man at Arms. Once you defeat the Man, go inside and unlock the door with that key. Now, enter the house and open the chest.

Thegn’s Breeches

You will find the chest with Thegn's Breeches in Aelfwood, west Glowecestrescire. To open the chest, you need the Treasure Room Door Key by defeating a man. You will find the chest is at the end of this cave.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Guide: Learn more about AC Valhalla Grantebridgescire mysteries