AC Valhalla Muninn: Check Out How To Equip Muninn The Raven In The Game

AC Valhalla is the latest instalment to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise and also their first next-gen game for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The game is an action RPG that had Norse mythology working as the background for the game. The game completely immerses the players and gives them the feel of being a Viking. The game also has a raven that guides the players to new locations and mysteries. Players are asking about AC Valhalla Muninn.
Muninn the Raven is one of the two ravens that belong to the Norse God, Odin. Muninn and Hugh keep track of all the events in the 9 realms and report back to Odin. In the latest AC Valhalla Update Muninn the raven has been added and players can use Muninn as their default raven in the game. In AC Valhalla ravens play a crucial role, they help the players scout a location beforehand and inform the players about the enemies waiting for them. Here’s how to get Muninn in AC Valhalla:
The Raven is a very important character in the game. Players use the ability of the Raven very often in the game, it slows them to search for items faraway and also scout enemy areas before getting into the battle. There's a new feature that the game has introduced, where the player can customize the appearance of the Raven in-game. Here’s how to customize Raven in AC Valhalla.
