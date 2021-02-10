AC Valhalla Muninn: Check Out How To Equip Muninn The Raven In The Game

AC Valhalla is the latest instalment to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise and also their first next-gen game for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The game is an action RPG that had Norse mythology working as the background for the game. The game completely immerses the players and gives them the feel of being a Viking. The game also has a raven that guides the players to new locations and mysteries. Players are asking about AC Valhalla Muninn.

Also read: All You Need To Know About AC Valhalla Snotinghamscire Mysteries

Also read: AC Valhalla Celtic Cross Shield: Check Out The Mythical Celtic Cross Shield Here

AC Valhalla Muninn

Muninn the Raven is one of the two ravens that belong to the Norse God, Odin. Muninn and Hugh keep track of all the events in the 9 realms and report back to Odin. In the latest AC Valhalla Update Muninn the raven has been added and players can use Muninn as their default raven in the game. In AC Valhalla ravens play a crucial role, they help the players scout a location beforehand and inform the players about the enemies waiting for them. Here’s how to get Muninn in AC Valhalla:

The players need to build a stable and aviary in one of the settlements

After building it the players need to see the stock

In the stock, they need to ravens tab

In the ravens tab, they need to move towards the own section

Here they will find Muninn the raven and can equip it for the rest of their journey.

How to customize Raven in AC Valhalla?

The Raven is a very important character in the game. Players use the ability of the Raven very often in the game, it slows them to search for items faraway and also scout enemy areas before getting into the battle. There's a new feature that the game has introduced, where the player can customize the appearance of the Raven in-game. Here’s how to customize Raven in AC Valhalla.

There are two ways to this, first way for the players is to purchase a Stable and an Aviary.

This purchase will cost the player 400 supplies and 30 raw material

If they don’t have the resources to make the purchase, they can use the second way and just head to an already existing stable on the map.

Once they reach the stable, they need to talk to the stable master

Ask the stable keeper to ‘see shop’ and then head to the Aviary tab

Here the players can browse various skins for their Raven

These skins cost up to 650 silver

Once the player has decided on the skin they can purchase it and it will change the appearance of their raven.

They can always revert back to the original raven by following the same steps

Also read: AC Valhalla The Rake: Learn More About The Maegester Of The Wardens Of Faith Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Codex Pages: Learn What Are Codex Pages In AC Valhalla Here