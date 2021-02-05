AC Valhalla Codex Pages: Learn What Are Codex Pages In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla has been in the stores for a while and the players are mounting up in colossal numbers to play Ubisoft's most recent portion to the Assassins Creed Franchise. The game has a complex ability tree intended for the player to make their own remarkable form. It has a great deal of incredible weapons and cogwheels that are to be found over the span of the game. The game has great secrets to open and beautiful spots to visit. Players are asking about AC Valhalla Codex Pages.

Also read: AC Valhalla Petra: Check Out The AC Valhalla Petra Romance Guide

Also read: AC Valhalla Mushroom Fire: Learn How To Complete The Mushroom Fire Puzzle Here

AC Valhalla Codex Pages

AC Valhalla Codex Pages contain history about the Assassin Ancestors of Eivor. Hytham asks Eivor to discover these pages dissipated all over England. These pages are covered up inside different agencies in England. Altogether there are 6 AC Valhalla Codex Pages. By collecting all the Codex Pages players can claim the Hidden One's Armor Set. Here are the means by which to discover AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location:

Venta Belgarum Bureau: In the focal point of Wincestre

Eboracum Bureau: At the edges of Jorvik

Sanctuaries of Ceres Bureau: West from the Forest of Denu

Camulodunum Bureau: Southwest from Ealdorman's House

Ratae Bureau: East of Ledecestre town

Lodinium Bureau: At the edges of Lunden

AC Valhalla Case of the Missing Ale

In AC Valhalla players can set up their own brewery. Once they do that, they receive the quest for the same, this Quest is called the Case of the Missing Ale. For this quest the players need to head over to Grantebridgescire and look for Ake, after speaking to him, they will be tasked to find the secret brew. Here’s how to complete the Case of the Missing Ale Quest:

Players find this quest a little difficult as there are no quest markers for it. The players need to head east towards Ubtech to find a bandit camp that holds the missing ale.

Here the players will need to defeat all the bandits and then carry the barrel of ale on their back till Ake’s boat.

As the players are carrying the barrel on their back, they won’t be able to use a horse and instead walk down till the river coast and look for Ake’s boat.

Once they reach and deliver the barrel of Ale to Ake’s boat, the quest will be completed.

AC Valhalla Overdesign II Trophy

Overdesign II trophy is one of the many trophies the players need to collect to obtain the platinum AC Valhalla trophy. To earn the Overdesign II Trophy the players need to kill 3 Hard-difficulty enemies without breaking their shields in a combat situation.

Also read: AC Valhalla On Borrowed Time: Check Out How To Complete The On Borrowed Time Quest

Also read: AC Valhalla Hrimfaxi: Check Out The New AC Valhalla Mount Skin Here