AC Valhalla Mushroom Fire: Learn How To Complete The Mushroom Fire Puzzle Here

AC Valhalla is turning out to be one of the top games out there today. Their player base has become massive and new players flock to the game every single day. They have managed to retain old players and get in new players by constantly developing the game and providing new content for the players. AC Valhalla has an extensive journey planned out for the players with story-driven quests, hard to find treasures and much-loved characters. Players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Mushroom Fire Puzzle.

Also read: AC Valhalla Black Bear Location: Find Out The Black Bear Location In AC Valhalla Here

Also read: AC Valhalla An Uncommon Proposition: Learn How To Complete This AC Valhalla Quest Here

AC Valhalla Mushroom Fire Puzzle

AC Valhalla is a deep and diverse game, along with the main quests and side quests, players can also attempt to solve puzzles. Fly Algaric puzzles are quite difficult to solve and one of them is the Mushroom Fire Puzzle. The Mushroom Fire Puzzle needs the player to have a Hallucinogenic mushroom and then solve the puzzle. This puzzle can be located in Grantebridgescire at the Isle of Ely monastery, west of Brisleah Farm.

The Mushroom Fire puzzle involves Eivor having a Hallucinogenic Mushroom to start the puzzle. Right after eating the mushroom, Eivor will start hallucinating and see fires floating around him. Eivor can interact with these fires and interacting with them will turn them into blue flames. The players have to interact with the right flames to open the portal.

All the correct flames have a stone gate structure directly behind them and there are 3 in total that the players need to interact with in order to open the portal. As soon as the portal opens the players can walk through it to complete the Mushroom Fire puzzle and return to sobriety.

AC Valhalla Build Cattle Farm

AC Valhalla has just been introduced to a new seasonal update. This seasonal update brings the festival of Yule to AC Valhalla and a variety of side activities along with it. Build Cattle Farm in AC Valhalla is one of the many side quests that have added along with Yule Brawl and Building a brewery. Once the player builds a Cattle farm in their Settlements, their Cows will disappear. They need to find these cows, which is an easy task as all locations have been marked by quest markers and if worse comes to worst, the players can use raven sight to help themselves. After collecting and slaughtering all the cows, the players will receive 140 Yule Tokens, which can be used to make limited-time purchases.

Also read: AC Valhalla Hrimfaxi: Check Out The New AC Valhalla Mount Skin Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Vili Or Trygve: Who Should Be The Next Jarl Of Snotinghamscire?