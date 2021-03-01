AC Valhalla Odin: Check Out How To Defeat Odin In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is the most recent game released by Ubisoft. This game accepts the job of proceeding with the long-standing Assassins Creed establishment. This game is an action-RPG and includes all the significant RPG components that are required. Players can settle on decisions in the game and these decisions have impacts. There is a pretty profound ability tree that players can use to overhaul their character. There are many side exercises that players can partake in as well. Players would like to know how to defeat Odin in AC Valhalla.

How to Defeat Odin in AC Valhalla?

It is true, players do come across the God of all Gods from the Norse mythology, Odin in AC Valhalla. Going by his name and stature, AC Valhalla Odin might just be the toughest foe that players will come across during their journey. This is because Odin isn’t one of the traditional enemies that players will face in the game.

AC Valhalla Odin is involved in the game completely, he expresses his joy, opinions and disagreement through Eivor’s mind. Eivor also comes across this character through Dreamscape scenes in the game. Towards the end of his journey, Eivor will face Odin in a Dreamscape battle.

This isn’t a normal battle, the players will lose all their gear and will only have an Axe to fight Odin with, none of the attacks will work and Odin will keep taunting Eivor the whole time. This will in turn become the toughest battle the player faces as there is no way to traditionally defeat Odin. The correct way to get rid of AC Valhalla Odin is actually very easy, the players need to just unequip their Axe through the inventory in the pause menu and Odin will get frightened and start running away, asking Eivor to fight him like a warrior. Players than just need to run towards Sigurd to enter a cut scene and the battle will be over.

The issue that players don’t realize is that Odin has control over their Axe, which stops Eivor to reach Sigurd. After dying multiple times, the game also hints to the players that the Axe is the problem and the solution, but some still tend to miss this hint. Players can take the help of this AC Valhalla guide to win their battle over the Norse God Odin and progress further in the game.

