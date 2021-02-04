AC Valhalla On Borrowed Time: Check Out How To Complete The On Borrowed Time Quest

AC Valhalla is ending up being one of the top games out there today. Their player base has become gigantic and new players rush to the game each day. They have figured out how to hold old players and get in new players by continually building up the game and giving new substance to the players. AC Valhalla has a broad excursion arranged out for the players with story-driven missions, elusive fortunes, and much-adored characters. Many players have inquired about the AC Valhalla On Borrowed Time Quest.

AC Valhalla On Borrowed Time Quest

For the On Borrowed Time quest, the players will have to head to Snotinghamscire. Here they need to move towards the Ulkerthorpe Fort to start the quest. Once they reach the fort they need to talk to a character called Vili. Vili will ask Eivor to follow him and take him to one of the Villages nearby. This is a burning village and Vili needs Eivor’s help to rescue the survivors.

Eivor will have to carry out the survivors from the burning house to rescue them, Vili will help Eivor get into the burning houses so that others can be rescued. After every survivor is rescued, the players will have to travel to a large waterfall in Hemthrope and find Vili. While having a conversation with Vili, they will be notified that Hemming is very close to passing away and Eivor and Vili will have to rush back to him.

When they arrive at the location, Hemming passes away and Eivor and Vili will have to prepare for this character’s funeral. To set up the Funeral, the players will have to find a Funeral Pyre, which they will receive from Trygve. After the funeral is completed the quest will be too.

AC Valhalla Bullhead Location

AC Valhalla has created a complex flora and fauna ecosystem for the game. Players can hunt and befriend different types of animals in the game. One of the fishes the players need to hunt to complete a shrine mission is the bullhead. Fishes and other animals are found according to regions, so scavenging all over the map, looking through every water body will eventually lead the player to the bullhead, but it will be a cumbersome task. Fortunately, AC Valhalla Bullhead Location has been found.

Surprisingly the bullhead fish is found near the home base of Eivor. These are fishes without fins and the players can hunt them with a bow and arrow. The player will need a fishing hut to hunt for the bullhead. Players should use their Odin Vision to aid them in hunting the Bullhead.

