AC Valhalla Quiver Bug: Check Out Latest AC Valhalla Bug Here

AC Valhalla has been in stores for some time now and it has become quite famous. Players are rushing to this game like honeybees towards nectar. The Norse Folklore action-RPG blend is adored by all and players go through huge chunks of time in this game. The mission itself is a monstrous excursion and players will wind up going through over 50 Hours simply attempting to finish the primary mission of the game. There’s a new issue that players are facing with the game and that is the AC Valhalla Quiver Bug.

AC Valhalla Quiver Bug

There’s a new bug that players are experiencing in the game and that is affecting the player’s bow and arrows. The bug in question brings the amount of arrows players can carry back down to 12. After making proper upgrades the players can carry up to 30 arrows in their quiver, but the quiver bug brings this number down to 12.

The reason for the quiver bug has been attributed to a glitch caused due to the latest update and Ubisoft should be providing a patch for this bug as soon as possible. There are some temporary fixes that players can try to solve this AC Valhalla Quiver bug for the time being:

First, the players can try going back to one of their temporary saves if they have any and that will bring their quiver quantity back to whatever it was previously.

The second way to solve the quiver bug has a couple of steps, check them out below:

First, the players should go to Vinland

Here they should shoot all their arrows and unequip their bow

Then the players need to travel to Ravensthorpe

When in Ravensthrope, they should buy all arrows and equip their bow again, doing this should fix the issue.

How to get Gungnir in AC Valhalla?

Ac Valhalla has a massive collection of Legendary weapons that players can find in the game. These legendary weapons provide bonus stats to the player that help in combat situations. AC Valhalla Gungnir is the weapon of the God of all Gods, Odin. The special ability of Odin’s spear is that it develops a force field around itself to extend its reach. Players have to finish the main campaign quests in order to go to find Gungnir. After finishing the main campaign players can visit a cave in the icy region of Hordafylke and find the AC Valhalla Gungnir waiting to be picked by them.

