AC Valhalla Yule Brawl: Learn How To Win Yule Brawl In The Game

AC Valhalla is the most recent game released by Ubisoft. This game accepts the job of proceeding with the long-standing Assassins Creed establishment. This game is an action-RPG and includes all the significant RPG components that are required. Players can settle on decisions in the game and these decisions have impacts. There is a pretty profound ability tree that players can use to overhaul their character. There are many side exercises that players can partake in as well. Many players have been wondering how to win Yule Brawl in AC Valhalla.

How to win Yule Brawl in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla Yule Brawl takes place at the Viking Festival of Yule. Here there is a brawl being held by Sunniva that players can partake in. In this AC Valhalla Yule brawl, the players need to fistfight against 10 opponents and defeat all of them to win the brawl. For defeating each opponent, the players will receive 5 Yule tokens, that can be used for limited time purchases.

The players are put against 10 fighters and the difficulty of each fight increases when the next fighter arrives. There are two reasons for this, First, Eivor gets drunker after every fight and second, the difficulty of opponents also increases after each fight.

To win the Yule Brawl the players need to be on their guard. Parrying and dodging are their best friends to take them ahead. They can also use items in this battle, but these should be stored for the fighters towards the end as Eivor also regains a certain amount of health after every battle.

AC Valhalla Chipping Away Locations

This is one of the quests in AC Valhalla where the player has to work on weakening Eadwyn’s hold in Oxenefordscire. The player has to literally chip away at the supplies to weaken her hold over the region. The tricky part of this quest is that no quest markers are provided and the quest markers only pop up when the player is near them. Fortunately, the AC Valhalla Chipping Away locations have been found. Here are all the chipping away locations in AC Valhalla:

First, the players should head towards the east of Buckingham, near the synchronization point. Here the players will need to help Fyrd fight off some of Eadwyn’s soldiers and also there’s a camp near the river where the players can go and destroy some supply carts too.

Then the players will have to head towards the southwest of Buckingham where they will find another group of soldiers waiting to fight Eadwyn’s soldiers, help them out.

Then the player needs to head over to the river near Linforda, and help Fyrd battle another set of soldiers.

The last objective is also near Linforda towards the northwest, players will find two guarded supply carts and the players need to destroy these too.

