AC Valhalla Build Cattle Farm: Learn More About This AC Valhalla Yule Update Quest

AC Valhalla is the latest game delivered by Ubisoft. This game acknowledges the employment of continuing with the long-standing Assassins Creed foundation. This game is an activity RPG and incorporates all the huge RPG segments that are required. Players can make choices in the game and these choices have impacts. There is a pretty significant capacity tree that players can use to update their character. There are many side activities that players can participate in too. Players have been inquiring about AC Valhalla Build Cattle Farm.

AC Valhalla Build Cattle Farm

AC Valhalla has just been introduced to a new seasonal update. This seasonal update brings the festival of Yule to AC Valhalla and a variety of side activities along with it. Build Cattle Farm in AC Valhalla is one of the many side quests that have added along with Yule Brawl and Building a brewery. Once the player Build Cattle farm in their Settlements, their Cows will disappear. They need to find these cows, which is an easy task as all locations have been marked by quest markers and if worse comes to worst, the players can use raven sight to help themselves. After collecting and slaughtering all the cows, the players will receive 140 Yule Tokens, which can be used to make limited-time purchases.

How to get Excalibur in AC Valhalla?

The Excalibur is one of the most legendary and popular swords in the game and in real life. There has been massive folklore about Excalibur. To find and wield this legendary sword, players need to find 11 treasures of Britain Tablets. 3 of these tablets have to be obtained by defeating Zealots and others are hidden in various parts of England. Here are the locations for all the 11 Treasures of Britain Tablets to unlock the AC Valhalla Excalibur:

Essexe: Sancta Maria Abbey (Zealot)

Suthsexe: Crawley (Zealot)

Cent: Tonbridge Monastery (Zealot)

Essexe: Old Cellar

Suthsexe: Santlacne Mine

Cent: Cavern of Trials

East Anglia: Grimes Graves

Hamtunscire: Red Lichen Cavern

Hamtunscire: Wocig

Eurvicscire: Wiccan’s Cave

Snotinghamscire: Deoraby Spar Cavern

AC Valhalla Excalibur Location

The job is not done yet, after finding all the 11 tablets, the players still need to locate the Excalibur in AC Valhalla. The secret location for the AC Valhalla Excalibur is below Stonehenge but it isn’t that simple. Here how to get Excalibur location AC Valhalla:

First the players need to head to Myriddin’s cave near the Stonehenge

This area is filled with bears, so the players should stay on guard to avoid being ambushed.

They need to follow this cave until they are right under the Stonehenge

If and only if they have found all the 11 Tablets, the Excalibur will luminate the whole room and the players can obtain it.

