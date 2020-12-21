AC Valhalla: Know All About The Case Of The Missing Ale Quest

Each player is lost inside the excellent domain of AC Valhalla. Players are grasping the Norse Folklore and are wrapped in the captivating effort of the game. AC Valhalla leaves the player alone in the shoes of a Viking Warrior and releases their rage in the most fulfilling ways. AC Valhalla also has a spectacular collection of weapons to choose from and a plethora of types and categories of weapons too. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla the Case of the Missing Ale.

Also read: AC Valhalla Overdesign II Trophy: Learn How To Get This Trophy In Game

Also read: AC Valhalla Secret Weapons: Check Out How To Get Secret Weapons In Game

AC Valhalla the Case of the Missing Ale

In AC Valhalla players can set up their own brewery. Once they do that, they receive the quest for the same, this Quest is called the Case of the Missing Ale. For this quest the players need to head over to Grantebridgescire and look for Ake, after speaking to him, they will be tasked to find the secret brew. Here’s how to complete the Case of the Missing Ale Quest:

Players find this quest a little difficult as there are no quest markers for it. The players need to head east towards Ubtech to find a bandit camp that holds the missing ale.

Here the players will need to defeat all the bandits and then carry the barrel of ale on their back till Ake’s boat.

As the players are carrying the barrel on their back, they won’t be able to use a horse and instead walk down till the river coast and look for Ake’s boat.

Once they reach and deliver the barrel of Ale to Ake’s boat, the quest will be completed.

AC Valhalla Grantebridgescire mysteries

AC Valhalla has a huge map, with different regions that players can explore in their journey. These specific regions hold their own set of mysteries that players can unlock. Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Drengrs, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Here is the Grantebridgescire mysteries guide:

World Event: The Devout Troll – Make the monk angry and steal his key

World Event: The Wound Wands of Friends – Press Triangle when prompted during dialogue choices

World Event: Degolas the Beautiful – Pick up 4 crates and throw them outside the house

Offering Altar – Need to offer 10 Bullhead fish

World Event: Winchell the Robesfree – Need to steal a crate of clothes from the camp and deliver to Winchell

World Event: The Lord of Norsexe – Go to the shipwreck and investigate the corpse in the water

World Event: The Cult of Saint Guthlac – Pick up the crate and follow the man, drop the crate outside the house

World Event: The Infinite Noise of Men – Burn the farmhouse down

Standing Stones – Climb the tree and match the symbol with the camera

World Event: The Walloper – Defeat the old man in a fist fight

Flyting: Fergal the Faceless – Speak to the woman for a key and start the duel

World Event: The Doom Book of Cats – Find the house key and free the cats

World Event: Path to the Wind-Blue – Light all the braziers and kill all the saxons

Fly Agaric – Light the braziers placed on the front gates, 3 out of 5

Daughter of Lerion: Goneril – Strong boss, recommended level 90

Also read: AC Valhalla Thor Flyting: Learn How To Win The Battle Of Words Against The God Of Thunder

Also read: AC Valhalla Tionontaté Ken: Learn How To Solve This Standing Stone Puzzle In AC Valhalla