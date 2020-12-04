AC Valhalla Rollendritch Standing Stones: Where To Find? How To Solve? Know Details

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes with several mysteries and an interesting storyline. It introduces the Vikings culture to the Assassin's Creed series and fandom with an interesting spice over Valhalla. While players are busy creating their stand in the game, the AC Valhalla Rollendritch Standing Stones puzzles is quite hard for them to complete. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is AC Valhalla Rollendritch Standing Stones Puzzles?

AC Valhalla Rollendritch Standing Stones is located in the England area specifically in Glowecestrescire. This puzzle tasks the player with matching lines on the stones together to make a specific symbol. When you complete the Rollendritch Standing Stones puzzle you will earn XP and +1 Glowecestrescire. You will also rest for a brief moment which you can let happen to heal up Eivor. However, it is tough to do so, but before you begin, you need to know where to find the Rollendritch Standing Stones, so here is an AC Valhalla guide for you-

Where to Find the Rollendritch Standing Stones?

To find AC Valhalla Rollendritch Standing Stones location, you need to head towards the east side of the Glowecestrescire, England.

You can find the Standing Stones location through the map above, it is marked in a circle.

Now, enter the circle, and read the stone symbol which will trigger Brendan of Clonfert to speak.

Then, you need to take note of the symbol you see on the stone because you will be asked to recreate the same.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Rollendritch Standing Stones Puzzles?

To solve the puzzle, move towards the south and stand behind the rock that has the two trees next to it.

Now, angle yourself near the two trees and rock, so that you are able to stare back at the rocks, and the general shape would seem to align.

Then, start moving Eivor around until the lines are connected.

Once the line connects, hold the position for a few seconds to complete the puzzle.

All Image ~ Screengrab from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

