AC Valhalla Romance Options List: Find Out The Characters With Whom You Can Romance

Romance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the many things that a player has to indulge in. All you need to do is keep selecting the proper set of dialogues to engage in this activity with another character. Here, you will know exactly what you need to choose to start a romance and how many characters you can do this with.

AC Valhalla Romance Options List

You will get the romance options with only some selected characters. Here is a list of people you can start a romance with:

Petra - She is a hunter from the hunters' shack in the Ravensthorpe.

Broder - He is a Danish warrior you will meet in Eastern Anglia.

Randvi - Sigurd's wife, one of the most important Vikings appearing in the game.

Estrid - She is the wife of Birstan, the ruler of the Essex region.

Tewdwr - A man from Glowecestre.

Vili – the son of jarl Hemmingson. Eivor and Vili have been friends since childhood.

Stigr - You can play a Flyting mini-game with him.

AC Valhalla Guide

Below are some important tips for players starting their journey in AC Valhalla:

Players can easily choose different difficulty levels for combat, stealth and exploration Choosing the same settings for all game elements is not necessary. Players are allowed to lower their difficulty levels in single categories like Combat and at any time.

Other than just completing the quests, you can do events and explore the map as well Doing this will make you gain experience points faster this in turn will also get you skill points in a fast manner. These skill points are needed for increasing Eivor's power.

To unlock new skills you need to find more skill books Skill books help in increasing Eivor's effectiveness in battles.

Upgrading the gear of your main character is very important You can improve the quality of the gear by bringing ingots to Gunnar the blacksmith in the settlement and then buy more upgrades by spending regular crafting materials. This will increase the statistics of your items and you will be able to gain access to rune slots.



