AC Valhalla Row Rage Trophy Guide; How To Get Row Rage?

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there are many trophies/achievements to obtain and one of them is known as Row Rage. This will ask the players to Ram and destroy 5 boats in under 2 minutes with their longship This means that the players will have to search for a certain number of boats and sink them into the water. Continue reading to know how to get row rage in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Row Rage

The Row Rage achievement is obtained by ramming and destroying 5 boats by a ship under 2 minutes. Since the time duration is not much so getting this trophy can be hard unless you know the proper locations to hunt down boats. Follow these steps:

The best spot for unlocking this achievement is a water body in the south part of the Lincolnscire region in England.

Get to this location by your own boat.

Now after you reach this area, you will see small boats near the land.

These boats may or may not be near to each other so it is necessary to try and hit multiple boats at the same time as it saves a lot of time.

One more thing to keep in mind is that sometimes the sails of your boat will get lowered by itself after you start ramming other boats. So make sure you raise the sails every time it is down.

As soon as you destroy the first boat, the 2-minute meter will start and now you will have to start drowning other boats as fast as possible.

AC Valhalla Update for User Interface / HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed an issue where the arrow quantity could remain stuck at 12.

Addressed an issue where UI language changes weren’t applied during combat.

The camera will now be closer to the character when browsing tattoos in the Animus Store.

Addressed an issue where colour-blind previews would sometimes not be displayed in the menu.

Addressed an issue where colour-blind values weren’t applied to the Order of Ancient menu.

Addressed an issue where a blank box would appear in the Completed Quests list.

Addressed an issue where fall damage could be negated by opening the menu right before hitting the ground.

Addressed an issue where Auto Loot didn’t work when an enemy was stun finished.

Addressed an issue where the Raculf Monastery couldn’t be raided.

Addressed an issue where some icons were missing for newly acquired God Favors.

Addressed an issue where In-Game news sometimes wouldn’t load correctly.

Addressed an issue that caused players to receive incorrect items when purchasing Vegvisir (Front) or Muninn (Front) schemes.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to acquire duplicates of Asgardian ship schemes.

