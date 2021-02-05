Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How To Defeat Basim At The End Of Main Story?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The platforms for which this game is available are the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading the article to know how to beat Basim in AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Basim

At the end of the main game story, either Sigurd will stay or leave your side. This will depend on the decisions that you have made during the entire story. It is all about whether or not Sigurd thinks that you are good enough for becoming the Jarl of Ravensthorpe. At the end of the game, he will tell you the decisions by which he is pleased with you. Below mentioned are the choices that you will be judged on:

Stealing Styrbjorn’s cargo

Starting a relationship with Randvi while she is still with Sigurd

Punching Basim when they have a fight

Denying Dag his axe for entry to Valhalla

Contradicting Sigurd in his judgement of the settlement inhabitants

AC Valhalla Update for User Interface / HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed an issue where the arrow quantity could remain stuck at 12.

Addressed an issue where UI language changes weren’t applied during combat.

The camera will now be closer to the character when browsing tattoos in the Animus Store.

Addressed an issue where colour-blind previews would sometimes not be displayed in the menu.

Addressed an issue where color-blind values weren’t applied to the Order of Ancient menu.

Addressed an issue where a blank box would appear in the Completed Quests list.

Addressed an issue where fall damage could be negated by opening the menu right before hitting the ground.

Addressed an issue where Auto Loot didn’t work when an enemy was stun finished.

Addressed an issue where the Raculf Monastery couldn’t be raided.

Addressed an issue where some icons were missing for newly acquired God Favors.

Addressed an issue where In-Game news sometimes wouldn’t load correctly.

Addressed an issue that caused players to receive incorrect items when purchasing Vegvisir (Front) or Muninn (Front) schemes.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to acquire duplicates of Asgardian ship schemes.

