Cold War Easter Egg; When Is The Firebase Z Easter Egg Dropping And Zombie Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war has received a lot of deserved attention after it had the Season 1: Reloaded update. The said is now live on servers and brings a lot of additional content to the table. One of the most hyped things about this update has been the Zombie map, Firebase Z. There's also a dormant Easter Egg hidden in this map.
UPDATE: The #FirebaseZ main Easter Egg quest will now be enabled at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT Friday, Feb. 5th.— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 5, 2021
Rest up and hydrate before the hunt begins!
Fans have been loving playing the zombie mode Firebase Z and as a token of appreciation, the Black Ops devs have hidden an Easter Egg on the map. However, the Easter Egg is not accessible yet. It's going to be activated for players to find. So when is this Easter Egg being launched?
Well, according to the Cold War twitter page. the release date has been set to Friday, 5th February at 5 pm GMT. The announcement says, "The main Easter Egg quest in Firebase Z will be disabled at launch until 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT Friday, Feb. 5 to make sure everyone can start the hunt on equal footing." In order to truly improve your chances to find the Egg, you should also take a look at the patch notes of Firebase z map, down below:
