Cold War Easter Egg; When Is The Firebase Z Easter Egg Dropping And Zombie Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war has received a lot of deserved attention after it had the Season 1: Reloaded update. The said is now live on servers and brings a lot of additional content to the table. One of the most hyped things about this update has been the Zombie map, Firebase Z. There's also a dormant Easter Egg hidden in this map.

UPDATE: The #FirebaseZ main Easter Egg quest will now be enabled at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT Friday, Feb. 5th.



Rest up and hydrate before the hunt begins! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 5, 2021

Firebase Z Easter Egg Release Time

Fans have been loving playing the zombie mode Firebase Z and as a token of appreciation, the Black Ops devs have hidden an Easter Egg on the map. However, the Easter Egg is not accessible yet. It's going to be activated for players to find. So when is this Easter Egg being launched?

Well, according to the Cold War twitter page. the release date has been set to Friday, 5th February at 5 pm GMT. The announcement says, "The main Easter Egg quest in Firebase Z will be disabled at launch until 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT Friday, Feb. 5 to make sure everyone can start the hunt on equal footing." In order to truly improve your chances to find the Egg, you should also take a look at the patch notes of Firebase z map, down below:

Cold War 1.11 Patch Notes

ZOMBIES

MapsFirebase Z [NEW]

New "Firebase Z" map now available via Endless and Round 20 playlists for all players.

Die Maschine

Players can now complete the full Omega Intel collection in “Die Maschine.”

Addressed an issue on "Die Maschine" that rarely positioned players outside of the map when teleporting from the Dark Aether.

Express (Onslaught - PS4/PS5)

Express now available in Onslaught on PlayStation.

Featured Playlists

Firebase Z Endless [NEW]

Firebase Z Round 20 [NEW]

Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start [NEW]

Onslaught Express [NEW] (PS4/PS5)

Perks

Tombstone Soda [NEW]

Tombstone Soda Perk now available in "Firebase Z" and via Der Wunderfizz in "Die Maschine."

Quick Revive

Addressed an issue that prevented Quick Revive from reducing the time it takes to regenerate to full health.

Support

Napalm Strike [NEW]

Napalm Strike now available as Support in Zombies.

Artillery [NEW]

Artillery now available as Support in Zombies

Self-Revive

The Self-Revive will now only drop if a player in the game can equip it

Capped the maximum amount of Self-Revives that can drop in a game to the total number of players in the game.

Sentry Turret

Addressed an issue that allowed duplicating the Sentry Turret support item.

