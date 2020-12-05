AC Valhalla Rowan And Holger Dispute: Here's More About This Popular Task

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute and are trying to know how to complete this challenge. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute.

AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to complete the AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute and what is the correct decision in this AC Valhalla challenge. Well, this is because of the AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute is a popular one that requires the players to be a judge and solve a case. But if you still have not figured out how to complete the AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute and what is the correct decision in this AC Valhalla challenge, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Rowan and Holger dispute.

Mane and Tail is a popular challenge in AC Valhalla that has been the talk of the gaming community recently. This quest gets unlocked in another quest called Reporting on East Anglia in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. To complete this challenge, the players need to become a judge. During that time, the player is introduced to a case by both Rowan and Holger. Each has different consequences. But’s let’s see consequences if the players choose “Holger is right”. Eivor is going to tell the player that the horse’s tail will regrow and Rowan is not going to suffer a monetary loss. Holger also has to apologize to Rowan and promise not to just pick up things without asking again. Holger does apologize properly for his deeds. On the other hands, if you choose “Rowan is right” then Holger gets forced to pay the price of the full horse because he was the one who had damaged the horse. Usually damaging the tail of the horse will most likely reduce the market value of the horse.

