Pokemon Go Blaziken: Learn More About This Iconic Hoenn Region Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. It helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Blaziken.

Pokemon Go Blaziken

Blaziken is one of the coolest looking Pokemon out there. Blaziken is the last stage of evolution for Torchic, who is the starter Pokemon for the Hoenn region, the third generation of Pokemon. Blaziken evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Torchic and evolves from Combulsken.

Blaziken is an iconic Pokemon, players have seen Ash winning many battles with the help of Blaziken in the Pokemon Go Series. Any player would fin themselves lucky to catch a Blaziken and add them to their Pokemon collection. Blaziken is an absolute beast while battling and can take out some gnarly foes. To really get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should be well versed with Blaziken best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Blaziken stats below:

Pokémon GO Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3219, 240 attack, 141 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Blaziken is vulnerable to Flying, Ground, Psychic and Water type moves. Blaziken is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Blaziken best moveset is Counter and Blast Burn (18.73 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hand looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

