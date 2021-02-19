Where Is The Family Portrait In Fortnite Week 12? How To Find A Shipwreck?

Fortnite has entered Week 12 of Season 5, Chapter 2, bringing a new set of weekly challenges for the battle royale fans. Most of the Fortnite Week 12 challenges available in the game are water-themed, where a bunch of them task players with going around the island and finding treasures. One such challenge requires players to find a family portrait from a shipwreck. These portraits are easy to spot; however, you should know where to look. So, in this guide, we will show you how to find the family portrait in Fortnite.

Where is the family portrait in Fortnite?

There are a number of locations on the map where you can find the family portraits in Fortnite. But before you start searching for them, you need to locate the shipwrecks, where these photographs are washed ashore.

To find a shipwreck, you need to head over to the Shipwreck Cove which is located towards the southeast corner of Catty Corner. Once you're here, you should easily find the family portrait that you are looking for. If you look forward, there is another photograph inside a Porcelain Bathtub. However, you only need to find one family portrait to complete the challenge. You can check out the video embedded below to get the exact location.

Players should note that they will have to complete a bunch of other challenges available this week for this to unlock. Once you complete the challenge, you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP for your efforts.

The Fortnite Week 12 challenges have recently gone live on servers, which means that more and more players will be frequenting these locations to complete the quests. Make sure that you are equipped with weapons before heading over to the Shipwreck Cove, however, it is suggested that you avoid getting into a gunfight to successfully complete the challenge without much trouble.

Fortnite Season 5 is available for players across all major platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube