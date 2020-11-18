AC Valhalla Tonnastadir Barred Doors: Follow This Guide To Open The Doors

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as the players make their way through the world of 9th century England, they will eventually come across the Tonnastadir outpost. This Tonnastadir region has many valuable items, which include the Huntsman's Helm and a Book of Knowledge, both of which are actually hidden behind a locked door. For the players who have been going on a lot of adventures in this region, they will have already seen that many of Tonnastadir doors are barred doors. Continue reading to know all about these AC Valhalla Tonnastadir Barred doors.

AC Valhalla Tonnastadir House

These barred doors in AC Valhalla are normally opened by destroying the brackets around the horizontal plank. Most of the doors in the game are opened by finding a way to go inside from the roof and then using the axe to destroy the barricade. To access the barred house in Tonnastadir you need to follow these steps:

Line up your bow with the cracks of the latticed windows

Now attempt to hit the brackets on the inside of the door which should be at the opposite end of the building.

Taking this shot is hard and takes a bit of time to get used to.

The best bet is to activate Odin's Sight which will help to destroy the brackets.

