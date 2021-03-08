AC Valhalla Venonis Wealth: Learn How To Get The Hrafn Guard Light Armor Here

AC Valhalla is a tremendous game in size. Simply finishing the prologue of the game takes the players hours. This world has various activities, missions, side excursions, and altogether more activities. Players can either dive into the campaign and start doing missions straight away or wander and take in the dazzling heavenliness of the game. The player has the absolute chance to be the Viking they should be in the game. Many of them have asked about AC Valhalla Venonis Wealth.

AC Valhalla Venonis Wealth

In AC Valhalla all districts contain a specific measure of wealth that the players can store up. This abundance can be considered as cash, weapons, outfits and the sky is the limit from there. Discovering all the wealth in these areas helps the player push 1 stride ahead to 100% finish and furthermore causes them to overhaul their character in the game. Numerous players are making some extreme efforts searching for Venonis Wealth.

Venonis is an area in Ledecestrecire, there is armor in this location that players want to get their hands on. The tricky part here is that the armor is stuck behind a locked door and there are no keys anywhere around this area to unlock it. To unlock the locked door, the players will have to first scale the building. Once they are on top, they will find a tree with a wooden platform hanging from it. The players would need to get on top of this wooden platform and then look at the building through their Odin Sight ability. Players will be able to spot a red mark that they need to shoot arrows at to break the lock of the blocked door inside.

Then the players can get down from the wooden platform and then enter the blocked door and get hold of the chest that holds the Hrafn Guard light shield. Venonis wealth is only the armor but it is tough to acquire as unlocking the blocked door isn’t the easiest task and not all players are able to figure out that they need to use the help of the nearby tree to get inside. There are many such blocked doors that players will come across during their enormous excursion, but the Venonis door is definitely one of the hardest ones to get through.

