AC Valhalla Minninglow: Get Your Hands On The Tungsten Ingot And The Cursed Symbol

AC Valhalla is the latest game delivered by Ubisoft. This game acknowledges the employment of continuing with the long-standing Assassins Creed foundation. It is an activity RPG and incorporates all the huge RPG segments that are required. Players can make choices in the game and these choices have impacts. There is a pretty significant capacity tree that players can use to update their character. There are many side activities that players can participate in too. Players have been inquiring about AC Valhalla Minninglow.

Also read: AC Valhalla Odin: Check Out How To Defeat Odin In AC Valhalla Here

Also read: AC Valhalla Rued Choices: Learn Where To Kill Or Spare Rued In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla Minninglow

The developers of AC Valhalla have really made the game great for exploration too. If the player gets tired of slashing their foes, they can always take some time out for leisure and exploration in the game. One of the locations that players should visit is Minninglow. Minninglow is a cave in Snotinghamscire that holds two important items that players would love to get their hands on, one is a tungsten ingot and the other is a cursed symbol.

Once the players are inside this cave, they will have to fire up their torch, as there is close to zero visibility inside the cave. While exploring the cave, the players will come across a locked door, the key to this locked door is also inside the cave and the players just need to find it. There is a small opening if the player just goes back a few steps from the door to find it. In this opening, they will find the key that will open the locked door. Once the players are inside, they can loot the chest to get their hands on the Cursed Symbol and the Tungsten Ingot.

AC Valhalla a Felines Footfall Quest

AC Valhalla has a felines Footfall quest where Ivaldi tasks Eivor to find a cat’s footfall for him. The only lead the player gets for this quest is that a golden cat rests over the Great Norse Hall. The players will have to use Ivaldi’s riddle to solve this quest. Ivaldi’s riddle reads:

Over the gate to the Great Norse Hall,

A golden cat sits patiently,

Gazing upon many tall towers,

She’ll flee when she is found,

But follow without fear.

Look, leap, and descend,

Once she leads you to the end,

She may ghost to the ground,

Land as well, and swiftly steal her sound.

This will let the player know where he needs to find AC Valhalla a Cat’s Footfall. The cat is resting on the top of a column at the Gates of Asgard, but it won't be as easy as just walking towards it and collecting the footfall. As soon as the player approaches the cat it vanishes and reappears to a different location. The player will have to keep following the cat until it teleports over the gargoyle. Once the player approaches the cat on the gargoyle it disappears into thin air and doesn’t reappear. The AC Valhalla A Cat’s Footfall will then be available in the player’s inventory.

Also read: AC Valhalla Eorthburg Hlaw Standing Stones Puzzle: Check Out The Guide For This Puzzle

Also read: AC Valhalla: Here's A Walkthrough Of 'A Triumphant Return' Quest