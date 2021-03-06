AC Valhalla Lord And Lady: Check Out The Solution For This Standing Stones Puzzle

The world of AC Valhalla offers many activities, quests, side quests, and a lot more things to do. Players can either dive into the campaign and start doing missions straight away or wander off and take in the breathtaking beauty of the game. The player has complete freedom to be the Viking they want to be in the game. Many of them have asked about AC Valhalla Lord And Lady.

AC Valhalla Lord and Lady

AC Valhalla is one of the games that has created innumerable activities for the players to take part in. If they are completing the campaign missions, then they can do side missions, or explore, uncover mysteries, look for treasures, solve puzzles and so much more. One of these activities that catch the most attention is puzzles in the game. Puzzles can sometimes be difficult to decipher or the easiest too.

One of the commonly found puzzles is the Standing Stones puzzles. In these puzzles there is a part of a design on each standing stone, the player has to look at all these stones from an angle where all the separate designs become one big design. Lord and Lady are one of the standing stone puzzles that are found in the Grantebridgescire area. Check out how to solve Lord and Lady Standing Stones puzzle below:

This is one of the easiest standing stone puzzles to solve. The players just need to reach a higher ground to gain a better perspective. In this location, the players will see a huge rock and a tree near the standing stones. Players will have to climb up on the tree and line up their line of sight with the standing stones to form the design. Completing this puzzle should reward the players with some bonus XP and other rewards.

Standing stone puzzles are the easiest type of puzzles in the game. The players first need to read the message near these stones and then get the designs to light up through their Odin Sight ability. Once they have the designs in front of them, they first should look for areas close by that are looking over these standing stones as the solution mostly lies in the weird angles. If not the players can always run around the area to see the best spot to look at this puzzle from.

