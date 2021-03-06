AC Valhalla Viking For Hire: Become The Viking Mercenary Through This Quest

Assassins Creed Valhalla is in the stores now and practically every player is getting their hands on a copy of the latest Assassins Creed game. Ubisoft has made a colossal activity RPG this time around with Norse fables as of their experience. The game has innumerable missions to complete, enigmas to comprehend, fortunes to plunder, and places to examine. The foundation is also known for its remarkable accuracy of the depiction of noteworthy capacities beforehand. Numerous players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Viking for Hire.

AC Valhalla Viking For Hire

Viking for Hire is one of the quests that bring out the mercenary in Eivor. This quest can go on throughout the journey of AC Valhalla. In this quest, the players need to first talk to a Thousand Eyes Merchant in Ravensthorpe to unlock it. Once unlocked the players need to go and talk to other Thousand Eyes Merchants and they will grant them daily quests to complete. Once the player has completed 10 of these daily quests, the Viking for Hire quest will be complete, and the players can obtain their rewards.

These daily quests can range from killing a group of people to a beast, or just delivering something or even a collection of some items. Keep in mind some of these quests can be time-bound and the players would need to complete them before the timer runs out.

AC Valhalla On Borrowed Time Quest

For the On Borrowed Time quest, the players will have to head to Snotinghamscire. Here they need to move towards the Ulkerthorpe Fort to start the quest. Once they reach the fort they need to talk to a character called Vili. Vili will ask Eivor to follow him and take him to one of the Villages nearby. This is a burning village and Vili needs Eivor’s help to rescue the survivors.

Eivor will have to carry out the survivors from the burning house to rescue them, Vili will help Eivor get into the burning houses so that others can be rescued. After every survivor is rescued the players will have to travel to a large waterfall in Hemthrope and find Vili. While having a conversation with Vili, they will be notified that Hemming is very close to passing away and Eivor and Vili will have to rush back to him.

When they arrive at the location, Hemming passes away and Eivor and Vili will have to prepare for this character’s funeral. To set up the Funeral the players will have to find a Funeral Pyre, which they will receive from Trygve. After the funeral is completed the quest will be too.

