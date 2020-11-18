AC Valhalla War Weary: Follow This Guide To Complete Quest

Assassin's Creed is one of those action RPG games that always introduces its players with quests that can have more than one outcomes. One of such quests is known as "War Weary ". This quest contains choice options as to who will get the silver. Players will have to start the quest with Eivor trekking towards the Sciropescire territory. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla War Weary.

Also read | MK11 Patch Notes 1.25 Add new DLC Fighters; Free Upgrade For PS5 And Xbox Series X

AC Valhalla War Weary

Also read | Genshin Impact Fading Star Might: How To Obtain The Special Item?

Follow the steps mentioned below to finish this War Weary mission:

First of all, you need to start the pledge toward Sciropescire.

Do this at the Alliance Map after completing The City of War saga.

Head to the teal objective marker just northwest of Quatfort in Sciropescire to begin the quest.

Find and speak to Ceolbert.

He can be located inside the longhouse in Quatfort sparring with our old friend, Ivarr.

After this cutscene, follow Ceolbert to the cathedral.

You will get 650 silver after this cutscene and will need to decide who to give the silver to.

After the brawl inside the cathedral, head outside and prepare for a battle.

There are about 15 enemies to kill here, but you will have an entire smalls army of fighters on your side.

Then, head over to the river where you will see that more people are fighting.

Defeat everyone and return to Bishop Deorlaf in the cathedral.

Choose any option you want to.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



Also read | AC Valhalla Zealot Locations: Follow This Complete Guide To Find All The Zealots

Also read | Genshin Impact Tales Of Winter: How To Complete The Daily Commission Quest?