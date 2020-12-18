Adopt Me Musk Ox: Here's All We Know About Adopting This Animal

Adopt Me is a popular role-playing game that is available to play on the platform, Roblox. In the game, the players need to adopt a number of animals like the Musk Ox, Neon Yeti and more. Recently, makers have released a new Adopt Me Christmas update that has been the talk of the gaming community. Thus we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more

Adopt Me Musk Ox

Adopt Me players have recently been talking about the new Christmas update that was just released. The players address also asking about the museum Musk Ox in Adopt Me. This is because the markets have added a lot of new content with the latest update. The Musk Ox usually has a brown body along with four black feet. His back is covered with a lighter shade of brown fur. This animal also has a muzzle and the two horns on the top of its head are beige. Apart from this, the makers have even added a number of activities that a Musk Ox would do. So to help you out we have listed all the tricks the Musk Ox learns in order:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Neon Appearance

The Neon Musk Ox glows bright orange on its layer of fur on its back, its horns, inner ears, and nose

More about Roblox

Roblox is a popular gaming platform created by Roblox Corporation. This a basically a platform to create and play games that have been designed by the users. It was founded in the year 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel. It is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, Classic Mac OS. Since 2010, the gaming platform has gained the mainstream popularity that it deserved. After the pandemic, Roblox players have jest been multiplying taking their gaming platform to another level. The game is also popular for hosting some real-life and virtual events. They hosted events like BloxCon, which was a convention for ordinary players on the platform. Just like their Halloween themed update, the game provided the players with annual Easter egg hunts and engages in events to promote films, such as ones held for Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman. Roblox also hosts an annual event called the Bloxy Awards. This is basically a ceremony that also acts like as a fundraiser. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Bloxy Awards took place virtually on the platform and brought a huge number of viewers from all over the globe.

