How Many People Play Roblox? How To Play Roblox Games On PC?

Roblox is one of the most popular global online gaming services that allows people from around the world to develop a variety of video games and share them with others on the platform. The online service also allows Roblox players to explore a huge library of gaming titles created by others and play them with their friends or solo. People can choose from a wide selection of video games that are available across various categories. In addition, Roblox also comes with plenty of other tools and socializing features that attract new followers to the platform. So today, we take a look at how many people play Roblox.

How many people play Roblox?

In February this year, Roblox confirmed in a report that the online gaming platform was able to bring in a massive 115 million active users every month, with over 1.5 billion hours of engagement each month. However, the monthly active users have now climbed up to 150 million. The gaming platform also raised new funding worth $150 million which is backed by Andreessen Horowitz’s Late Stage Venture fund.

Roblox also generates a great deal of money through player spendings. According to Statista, Roblox had generated $102.9 million in May 2020. This is a huge figure considering that the company had only made $37.5 million in May of 2019.

A significant part of player spendings also comes from the mobile version of Roblox which is available on both iOS and Android platforms. It offers various in-app purchases that start at $0.49 and go all the way up to $199.99 per item, as per Google Play. Roblox has a massive 100+ million installations on the Google Play Store.

How to play Roblox games on PC?

Apart from the mobile version, you can also Roblox games on your PC. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Head over to the official website of Roblox at the link here.

Step 2: Click on the 'Log in' button to log into your profile. Click on 'Sign up' to create a new account.

Step 3: Now search for a game and hit the 'Play' button.

Step 4: This will first install the Roblox player following which the game will automatically open.

Image credits: Roblox