How To Get Gingerbread In Adopt Me? Here Are The Ways To Get The Christmas Update

All Roblox fans might already be aware of the game “Adopt Me”. Like many Roblox games, in the magical world of Adopt Me, players can build homes, raise cute pets and make new friends. The best part is that Adopt Me is absolutely free to play on the Roblox website. It is also available as an app for phones and tablets. While PC and Xbox One owners can access the game online, a report on Pro Game Guide, reveals that Adopt Me is the #1 world record-breaking Roblox game and is currently being enjoyed by a community of 52 million players across the world. Read on to find out, “How to get in Gingerbread in Adopt Me?”

Adopt Me Christmas update

How to get in Gingerbread in Adopt Me?

As the festive holiday of Christmas is inching close, Adopt Me makers have been kind to provide plenty of ways to collect Gingerbread. Players have four minigames to choose from that will each provide large sums of Gingerbread, and the best part is that they can be completed daily. Players can also skate around the ice rink repeatedly to collect a couple of hundred Gingerbread.

Source: Still Adopt Me game play (Youtube/Telanthrical)

Ice Rink

At the centre of the Adoption Island players can find a large ice rink to skate around. While the are provides the great joy of ice skating in Adopt Me, players can also find several Gingerbreads littered around here. Hence, all one needs to do is skate around and follow the Gingerbread paths to collect a couple hundred of the new currency.

However, it is important to note that a player must collect the Ice Rink Gingerbread in a special pickup spot. This pickup spot is still in the Ice Rink area. But there’s nothing to worry as the game reminds the player if the player has forgotten. However, merely collecting the Gingerbread on the Ice Rink will not add it to your Inventory! A player needs to collect the Ice Rink Gingerbread after they’ve finished skating.

Minigames for Gingerbreads

Speedy the Penguin

Speedy the Penguin is a minigame found at the Ice Rink. Speedy the Penguin is located just below the bridge and he will challenge the gamer to a timed race around the rink. The player must skate through the yellow rings all around the Ice Rink within the time limit. However, the hard part of the minigame is avoiding the penguins, as they will knock you down and run out the time clock. But, if the player successfully completes the race, Speedy will award them 800 Gingerbread.

Build the Snowball Launcher

Scattered throughout the map are three large boxes of presents that a player must search to build the Snowball Launcher. Although it seems hard, successfully building the Snowball Launcher will award you 800 Gingerbread. Hence, it might be a great idea to attempt this.

Build the Snowmen

This minigame involves a bunch of melted snowmen scattered throughout Adoption Island. Building five snowmen in total will complete the minigame and award the player with 300 Gingerbread. They aren't too difficult to find as well, just running around Adoption Island will help you find them.

Feed the Frost Fury

Eventually, a random popup will show up on every player’s screen in the upcoming days asking them to feed the Frost Fury. If a player accepts this, they will be teleported to an enclosed location full of ice, a cauldron, and a very hungry Frost Fury. Then the player must melt as much ice as you can within the time limit. The more ice you melt, the more Gingerbread you will be rewarded with.