Where Are The Snowmen In Adopt Me? Here Are The In-game Locations Where You Can Find Them

Roblox fans might already be aware of the game “Adopt Me”. Like many Roblox games, in the magical world of Adopt Me, players can build homes, raise cute pets and make new friends. The best part is that Adopt Me is absolutely free to play on the Roblox website. It is also available as an app for phones and tablets, and PC or Xbox One owners can access the game online. A report on Pro Game Guide, reveals that Adopt Me is the #1 world record-breaking Roblox game and is currently being enjoyed by a community of 52 million players across the world. Read on to find out, “Where are the Snowmen in Adopt Me?”

Where are the Snowmen in Adopt Me?

Adopt Me Christmas update as included many mini-games that can help a player win gingerbreads. The Build the Snowmen mini-game involves a bunch of melted snowmen scattered throughout Adoption Island. Building five snowmen in total will complete the mini-game and award the player with 300 Gingerbread. They aren't too difficult to find as well, just running around Adoption Island will help you find them. Here are Adopt Me Snowmen locations according to gaming YouTuber LiaBlossoms.

Near the nursery Behind the hospital Close to the red bridge Near the Grocery store Near the bridge

It doesn’t matter which order a player finds them in, they still count. Also when you will build up the snowman little messages will pop up along with it you will receive the gingerbread. After building all the five snowmen, the player will get 300 gingerbread.

Gingerbread near the Ice Rink

At the centre of the Adoption Island players can find a large ice rink to skate around. While the are provides the great joy of ice skating in Adopt Me, players can also find several Gingerbreads littered around here. Hence, all the player needs to do is skate around and follow the Gingerbread paths to collect a couple hundred of the new currency.

But, it is important to note that a player must collect the Ice Rink Gingerbread in a special pickup spot. This pickup spot is still in the Ice Rink area. But there’s nothing to worry as the game reminds the player if the player has forgotten. However, merely collecting the Gingerbread on the Ice Rink will not add it to your Inventory! A player needs to collect the Ice Rink Gingerbread after they’ve finished skating.

Source: Still Adopt Me game play (Youtube/Telanthrical)