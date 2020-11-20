All 5 Coloured Bridges In Fortnite: All Locations Revealed; Know Details

Quick links:
Epic Games' Fortnite is one of the major online multiplayer games around the world with several incredible weapons, characters and skins. The game's season 5 brings extra challenges called XP Xtravaganza and since then things have gotten quite interesting. While players are enjoying the incredible challenges, missions and tasks with the spice of new character skins, Epic never fails to provide something new to look forward to. This is the reason why many players are wondering about all 5 coloured bridges in Fortnite. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.
Apart from this, players are also intrigued by the newest feature in the game called the Houseparty Video Chat which is going to be one of the major features coming to the game. However, the developers had to roll out a small patch to support the feature on PC and console platforms. And now, 'Fortnite' is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Android.
