How To Play Split Screen In CoD Black Ops Cold War? Here Are Details

The sequel to the first Black Ops game called the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out. And, it comes with the Split screen multiplayer interface which is quite similar to the classic games like Goldeneye. The Split Screen mode in the game allows a player to enjoy the game side by side with your buddies. This is the reason why many players are wondering about "how to play split screen in Cold War Zombies mode?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | PS5 Not Charging In Rest Mode: How To Turn Off Rest Mode In Next-gen Console?

How to play split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War split screen multiplayer does not work with the story campaign and is only available for a few game modes such as Zombies Mode. A player can choose to play between the default online Multiplayer and Split Screen Multiplayer. So, if you choose to play side-by-side with your friend using the Split Screen Multiplayer, here's how to enable it.

Also Read | PS5 Storage Glitch: PS5 breaks due to storage rebuilding issue

Getting the slipt screen is quite easier than most think. All a user needs to do is plug in another controller or connect one wirelessly. This will prompt the split-screen option. Choose the given option and you are all set to use it. However, you will have the option to check out split-screen either vertical or horizontal. This method also works the exact same way in Cold War Zombies Mode, the only thing which is different is that you will have to use the Zombies menu rather than multiplayer.

Also Read | When is PS5 restocking? Learn more about the PS5 restocking dates

You can also use the Cold War split screen multiplayer without taking the game online through the Custom Games option. All you need to do us go to multiplayer as before and this time scroll down to the Custom Games option. As soon as the Menu opens, add another player through split screen by pressing X on the second controller. However, players using this option will be one on one unless they add bots.

Also Read | PS5's first-ever software update launched after multiple errors reported by users