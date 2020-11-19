COD Cold War: Imran Zakhaev Returns, Connecting Game To Modern Warfare

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out and the game's developer Treyarch has tried something new this time. The COD franchise has never witnessed the stories to be linked up with one another, however, COD Cold War picks up the story which was started 10 years ago with the original Black Ops by introducing an old character, Imran Zakhaez. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Zakhaez in Cold War and more. If you have been wondering about the same then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about him.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War links to the original

There have been several Call of Duty franchises such as Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, Infinite Warfare, and Modern Warfare games, but the developers never linked any of the stories to the other. However, the villain from the original Black Ops returns back to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War linking two stories. The newly launched game is said to fill up the gaps in the original Black Ops story between 1968 and 2025 and it takes place in 1981. This also leaves a lot of time between the events of the Cold War and Black Ops II (set in 2025).

Imran Zakhaez Cold War

The connection between the two Black Ops games is a single character called Imran Zakhaev, for Modern Warfare fans, this name is quite familiar. Zakhaev in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and the 2019 reboot game is a Russian ultranationalist. IZ plays the mastermind of the first game, however, he gets killed in Modern Warfare and as well as the reboot by Captain Price. And, after his death, IZ's son Victor becomes a major antagonist following Imran's death.

Zakhaev's presence in 1981 is one of the major points to look out for. His involvement is not only intriguing but it is also going to plant some important seeds in the game. In the COD Cold War game, IZ looks younger than players have seen him and it is this mission where Imran Zakhaev is seen at a table speaking with the player-character and Gorbachev. He's later also on an elevator occupied by two other allied characters and briefly speaks to them before giving a cold goodbye and leaving.

