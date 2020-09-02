All 55 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Punch Cards Unveiled; See List

Fortnite introduced the concept of Fortnite punch cards in Chapter 2, but changed the way it was used in the last season. There are around 55 punch cards to complete in each season for the player to earn more XP. These contain different objectives for the player to complete and on the completion of each objective, the player is awarded 14,000 XP.

Last season, the punches on the card were quite difficult to complete, but changes have been made to make these punches a tad easier to complete.

All Punch Cards in Fortnite Season 4 list

W-01: I Am Groot - Damage absorbed with Groot's Bramble Shield (250, 1,000, 2,500, 15,000)

W-01: Doom Stands Alone! - Damage with Doctor Doom's Powers (250, 1,000, 5,000, 25,000)

W-01: Faster Than Light - Meters traveled on Silver Surfer's Board (250, 2,500, 10,000, 25,000)

A-01: Thriving - Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

A-02: Champion - Matches won in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, LTM)

A-03: Shared Glory - Won a match with a friend

B-01: Chop Chop - Trees destroyed (25, 100, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000, 25,000)

B-02: Collector - Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000)

B-03: Scrounging for Grub - Foraged Items consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

B-04: Nest Egg - Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource

C-01: Whack a Drone - Stark Industries Supply Drones destroyed (3, 10, 25, 100)

C-02: Jackpot - Supply Llamas Searched (1, 3, 5, 10, 25, 50)

C-03: Stocking the Armory - Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000)

C-04: Free Delivery - Supply Drops Searched (1, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

C-05: Look What I Found! - Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000)

C-06: Prized Loot - Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

C-07: Free Fallin' - Shot down a Supply Drop

D-01: POW! - Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000)

D-02: Insolent Fools! - Doom Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

D-03: Never Stood a Chance - Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)

D-04: Robot Army - Stark Robots eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

E-01: BAM! - Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

E-02: POP! - Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

E-03: BANG! - Explosives eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

E-04: Never Saw it Coming - Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50)

E-05: Tools of the Trade - Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

E-06: RATATATA! - Assault Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

E-07: BRRRRRT! - SMG eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

E-08: CRACK! - Shotgun eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

F-01: Up and At 'Em - Teammates revived (5, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

F-02: Back in the Fight - Teammates rebooted (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

G-01: Anglin' - Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)

G-02: Snagged - Fish caught (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

H-01: Rainbow Arsenal - Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

H-02: Now For Something Different - Sidegraded a weapon

H-03: Working Out the Kinks - Weapons Upgraded (10, 25, 50, 250)

I-01: Versatile - Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

I-02: On Fire - Elimination streak accolades (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)

J-01: Efficient - Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000)

J-02: Overachiever - Punch Cards completed (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)

J-03: Punchy - Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200)

J-04: Hero - Reached Season Level 100

J-05: A Legacy to Remember - Legacies earned during Season 4 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

J-06: Consistent - Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60)

K-01: Purple Power - Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

K-02: Deja Blue - Blue XP Coins Collected (3, 5, 10, 20, 30)

K-03: Good as Gold - Golden XP Coins Collected (1, 3, 5, 7, 10)

K-04: Dream of Green - Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)

L-01: Q&A - Shakedowns (3, 10, 50, 100)

L-02: Hot Seat - Eliminated a player with a Fire Trap

L-03: That's Handy - Launched off a Sentinel Hand

L-04: Precision and Power - Eliminated a player with a Star Industries Energy Rifle

L-05: Well-behaved - Thanked the Bus Driver (3, 10, 50, 100)

N-01: Rideshare - Eliminated a driver while being a passenger in the same vehicle

N-02: Wheelman - Meters driven with passengers (1,000, 25,000, 50,000, 100,000, 250,000)

