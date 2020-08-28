Where Is Mountain Top Ruins In Fortnite And How To Reach There?

Marvel superheroes have taken over Fortnite with the release of the game’s latest season that looks to offer a range of exciting content and challenges themed around popular Marvel characters. The new season has also introduced fans to a new batch of Fortnite challenges that players can complete in order to level up their Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass.

One of the latest batch of challenges tasks players with going to the top of a tall mountain and emote as Thor. So, let us check out how you can complete the challenge.

Where is mountain top ruins in Fortnite?

To reach the mountain top ruins, you will need to head towards the lower part of the new Fortnite map. We have marked the location on the map where you need to land.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube

To reach the exact location, all you need to do is head down towards Misty Meadows. As you approach the last building that has a floating ring on its roof, go right past it and up towards the tallest mountain. Once you are at the peak, you will find the mountain top ruins that you are looking for. Now, you just need to use the emote which will make your character raise the Mjolnir up in the sky and summon thunder. This will complete the challenge.

Before attempting to complete the above challenge, you will need to go through a set of other small challenges. The first thing you need to do is get the Thor skin, which is necessary for completing the Awakening challenges. You can easily get one with the help of your new Battle Pass.

After getting the skin, you will have to get Mjolnir, Thor’s signature hammer, from a crater. The next step will require you to visit Bifrost dressed as Thor and deal with damage to the opponents using Mjolnir. It is only after completing these tasks that you can finally move on to emoting as Thor on top of the mountain.

The new set of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 challenges are available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Fortnite Season 4 is not available on iOS and Mac platforms due to Epic Games’ ongoing dispute with Apple.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube