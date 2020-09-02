Thor Challenges In Fortnite Season 4: How To Complete Thor Awakening Challenges And More

In Thor Challenges of Fortnite Season 4, players can unlock the first group of challenges which is known as 'Thor's Awakening set'. They give players access to a different Thor variant in addition to a dual Pickaxe/Glider with Mjolnir. Read on:

Thor Challenges in Fortnite Season 4: How to complete Thor Awakening Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 8 and pick up Mjolnir (Thors Hammer )

The first part of these Thor challenges is to find Thor's hammer Mjolnir. Players need to reach Battle Pass Tier 8 and reach the location just southwest of Salty Springs (At the end of last season, Thor dropped it in one of the preseason comics). You can land directly from the Battle Bus as well and a crater will be visible once you reach. Now equip the skin if you haven't already and pick up the Mjolnir.

You can't pick up the hammer with any other skin as players need to be worthy of Mjolnir.

Reach Battle Pass Tier 15 and go to the Bifrost marks

Mjolnir Challenges: Deal 100 damage using the Mjolnir ( Thors Hammer )

For this part, players need to deal 100 damage using the Mjolnir. Equip the Mjolnir harvesting tool and find opponents to deal a total of 100 damage. The latest NPC opponents such as Stark Robots can be found at the Quinjet locations, which will also do the work. The other way is to just finish a downed opponent as it gives you 100 damage points.

Thor Emote Challenges: Emote as Thor at the Mountain Ruins

For this last challenge, reach the Mountaintop Ruins location to unlock the Thor's special emote. Players can find this location to the south of Misty Meadows and the mountain has snow on top of it. At the top of the mountain, there will be a ring of stones and if you have the Thor skin. Just move to the centre of these stones and use your emote. This will make a lightning bolt to descend from the sky and fall on Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. Once completed, players can use this Thor's awakening emote anytime.

Promo Image Credit: Epic games

Image Credits: Fortnite