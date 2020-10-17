Genshin Impact Guide: All Details About The Black Sword In Genshin Impact

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a huge variety of characters to choose from. It provides the players with Fantasy Themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated.
Genshin Impact has an elaborate weapons system too. It has a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from. These weapon choices are critical for progression in the later stages of the game. One of the swords that players seem to be interested in is the Black Sword in Genshin Impact.
The Black Sword is a classy looking, lethal weapon. This sword stands at number 5 position on the sword tier list in Genshin Impact. The description for the Black Sword reads, “A pitch-black longsword that thirsts for violence and conflict. It is said that this weapon can cause its user to become drunk on the red wine of slaughter.” Check out the stats for the Black Sword in Genshin Impact below:
The Genshin Impact Witness Sigil is a Calligraphy painting found inside the inn and has been in circulation for over 1000 years. Players have to go and observe the painting inside the inn and then attempt to find the same picture formation in the areas of Tevyat. This can be extremely tricky to find as it is a calligraphy painting and not a scenery that can be found on the map. Here’s the answer to where to find a place where you can witness the whole sigil:
