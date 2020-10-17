Genshin Impact Guide: All Details About The Black Sword In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a huge variety of characters to choose from. It provides the players with Fantasy Themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated.

Genshin Impact has an elaborate weapons system too. It has a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from. These weapon choices are critical for progression in the later stages of the game. One of the swords that players seem to be interested in is the Black Sword in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Black Sword

The Black Sword is a classy looking, lethal weapon. This sword stands at number 5 position on the sword tier list in Genshin Impact. The description for the Black Sword reads, “A pitch-black longsword that thirsts for violence and conflict. It is said that this weapon can cause its user to become drunk on the red wine of slaughter.” Check out the stats for the Black Sword in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 42 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Crit Rate increases at 6.0%

Rarity: 4-star

Where to find a place where you can witness the whole Sigil?

The Genshin Impact Witness Sigil is a Calligraphy painting found inside the inn and has been in circulation for over 1000 years. Players have to go and observe the painting inside the inn and then attempt to find the same picture formation in the areas of Tevyat. This can be extremely tricky to find as it is a calligraphy painting and not a scenery that can be found on the map. Here’s the answer to where to find a place where you can witness the whole sigil:

The painting itself can be found hung on the first floor of the Inn on the left side corner.

After getting a good look at the painting the players should jump off the inn and head towards the wooden bridge below.

Near the wooden bridge, there are two stones and a cut tree lined up.

The stones and the cut tree have luminous marks on them.

Players need to place themselves in an angle where all three things are in the frame.

If the players look closely, the game has put a small yellow light on the spot where the player needs to stand

From that spot, the player needs to adjust the camera angle until all the three marks on the three things align and form the Witness Sigil.

While adjusting the camera angle the markings will become brighter or dimmer according to how correct the alignment is, all 3 markings will align when they are at the brightest.

Players might find an issue in aligning the marks during nighttime. They should attempt to complete this quest during sunlight to make it easier.

After they have been aligned successfully a spirit called Dusky Ming will appear and start running

Follow the translucent character and they will lead the player to a boss called the Ruin Hunter.

Defeating the boss will complete the quest.

Promo Image Source: Anim3Recon Twitter Handle