Genshin Impact Skyward Blade; Learn About The Second Best Sword In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a plethora of characters to choose from. It provides the players with Fantasy Themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated.

It is great to have a good idea of the type of weapons that are available in Genshin Impact. One of the weapons that have been creating a lot of buzz is the Skyward Blade.

Skyward Blade Genshin Impact

The Skyward blade is known as the second-best sword in the game. This mighty sword has a description for itself, which reads, “The sword of a knight that symbolizes the restored honour of Dvalin. The blessings of the Anemo Archon rest on the fuller of the blade, imbuing the sword with the powers of the sky and the wind.”

The Skyward Blade has a 46 base attack damage at level 1, Sec.Stat type is Energy and Sec.stat at level one is at 12%. The Skyward Blade is a 5-star weapon.

How to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact?

Dandelion seeds can be used for a variety of recipes, ascensions, and commissions making it an important resource in the game. Dandelions grow freely in Genshin Impact, but there are some places that players can decide to go to if they wish to farm some dandelion seeds for themselves. This isn’t a difficult quest at all, the tricky part is finding and harvesting. The players just need to know where to find these seeds and how to harvest them from the plants. The rest of the task is fairly simple.

Dandelions are most openly found in the regions of Mondstadt. Every day a few dandelions spawn on the gates of the city. Dandelions can also be found in a temple nearby Mondstadt. The last and final location for the Dandelion seeds is the area between Dawn Winery and Stone Gate. This patch of land is filled with some dandelions.

Upon finding these dandelions, the players still need to get their hands on the seed of dandelions. This can be achieved by performing a wind spell. The players need to hit the dandelions with Anemo magic for it to drop the dandelion seed.

Promo image source: Alphaetl Twitter Handle