Genshin Impact Guide: Where Is The Sword Cemetery In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has gained massive popularity since its release. The free-to-play gacha style game has won many hearts. Players from all over the world are pouring in to play the game. Genshin Impact has an anime style animation to the game. It also has a huge playground with lots to explore and interact with. Genshin Impact has a lot of quests too, one of them is breaking the seal at the sword cemetery. Players have been wondering where is the sword cemetery in Genshin Impact.

Where is the sword cemetery in Genshin Impact?

The sword cemetery can be found in the middle of a lake in Dadapua Gorge in Mondstadt. There are 3 seals that are needed to unlock the sword cemetery. All the 3 seals surround the sword cemetery. These 3 seals are guided by 3 different tribes of Hilichurls. Towards the north is the Cryo seal, which is guarded by the Meaty tribe. Towards the south is the Electro seal, which is guarded by the Sleeper Tribe. Towards the east is the Pyro seal, which is guarded by the Eclipse Tribe.

Players need to head towards all 3 seals and defeat all the 3 tribes to activate the seals according to the elemental power needed. Defeating the tribes will also provide the players with additional chests and rewards. Activating all the 3 seals will unlock the sword cemetery and the quest will be completed.

Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Fire Puzzle

Once the player reaches the Luhua Pool, they want to access the hidden place to get the luxurious loot trapped inside. The Luhua Pool holds a domain inside which consists of a luxurious loot box and more. Here's how the players can solve the Luhua Pool Puzzle and access the domain.

First, the players need to reach the Luhua Pool area

Then the players will have to activate a pedestal which will bring up the 6 switches

From the 6 switches, the player has to activate only 3

3 switches have broken pillars behind them and 3 have full pillars, players have to activate the switches that have full pillars behind them

Players will have to use a character with fire elemental abilities to activate the switches

The player should activate the middle switch first, then the one on the right and finally the one on the left.

This should open the seal that is blocking the player from accessing the domain below

The player will drop down to the domain and plunder the luxurious loot

The players can use a circular switch in the center to activate the wind jets and get back up with the help of the gliders

Promo image source: fakeASTmain Twitter handle