Genshin Impact Guide: Where Is The Sword Cemetery In Genshin Impact?

Quick links:
Genshin Impact has gained massive popularity since its release. The free-to-play gacha style game has won many hearts. Players from all over the world are pouring in to play the game. Genshin Impact has an anime style animation to the game. It also has a huge playground with lots to explore and interact with. Genshin Impact has a lot of quests too, one of them is breaking the seal at the sword cemetery. Players have been wondering where is the sword cemetery in Genshin Impact.
Also read: Genshin Impact's Diona: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Diona
Also read: Genshin Impact Best Sword Aquila Favonia: Know All About This Sword Here
The sword cemetery can be found in the middle of a lake in Dadapua Gorge in Mondstadt. There are 3 seals that are needed to unlock the sword cemetery. All the 3 seals surround the sword cemetery. These 3 seals are guided by 3 different tribes of Hilichurls. Towards the north is the Cryo seal, which is guarded by the Meaty tribe. Towards the south is the Electro seal, which is guarded by the Sleeper Tribe. Towards the east is the Pyro seal, which is guarded by the Eclipse Tribe.
Players need to head towards all 3 seals and defeat all the 3 tribes to activate the seals according to the elemental power needed. Defeating the tribes will also provide the players with additional chests and rewards. Activating all the 3 seals will unlock the sword cemetery and the quest will be completed.
Once the player reaches the Luhua Pool, they want to access the hidden place to get the luxurious loot trapped inside. The Luhua Pool holds a domain inside which consists of a luxurious loot box and more. Here's how the players can solve the Luhua Pool Puzzle and access the domain.
Also read: Genshin Impact Debate Club Stats And Other Details You Need To Know
Also read: Genshin Impact Rockery Location Details That You Need To Know
Promo image source: fakeASTmain Twitter handle