Genshin Impact Best Sword Aquila Favonia: Know All About This Sword Here

There are five types of weapons in Genshin Impact that the characters can use. Swords are amongst these five and are one of the most popular weapons in most RPGs. They are good for using as middle ground melee weapons as their hit damage and speed lie somewhere between the slow attacks of Claymores and high-speed attacks of Polearms. Continue reading to know more about this sword.

Genshin Impact Best Sword - Aquila Favonia

Aquila Favonia – Aquila Favonia is the best sword in Genshin Impact as this sword deals up to 48 base Attack Damage(level 1) and it passive increases ATK, HP, and Dealing DMG surrounding enemies.

Aquila Favonia Stats - Base Attack and Secondary Stats

Rarity - 5 Star

Base ATK (Lv.1) - 48

Sec.Stat Type - Physical Damage Bonus

Sec.Stat (Lv.1) - 9%

This sword's passive name is Falcon's Defiance and the effect it provides is as follows: Attack gets increased by N% and taking further damage further triggers the awakening of "the soul of the Falcon of The West:". This gives a resistance which regenerates an HP that is equal to N% of Attack and deals additional N% of Attack as Damage to all the surrounding enemies. This effect can happen only once every 15 seconds. Below is the Rank, ATK Increased, Regenerate HP and Dealing ATK of this sword.

1 - 20% - 100% - 200%

2 - 25% - 115% - 230%

3 - 30% - 130% - 260%

4 - 35% - 145% - 290%

5 - 40% - 160% - 320%

Genshin Impact Sword Cemetary Quest

In Genshin Impact, the Sword Cemetery quest is given by Dr Livingstone, who can be located at the center of Dadaupa Gorge, around the lake. After the players battle against the hilichurl who guard each of the elemental pillars, all that is required to do is activate these pillars each time.

Pyro (1st pillar)

Electro (2nd pillar)

Cryo (3rd pillar)

The activation of these pillars can be done normally by doing a charged attack on each of them. Once all three hilichurl Tribes are defeated and all three of the pillars have been activated, the magical halos that can be seen at the center of the Swords Cemetery will vanish.

