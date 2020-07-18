All Vaulted Guns In Fortnite Season 3: Here's An Entire List For You Here

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is amongst the most alluring updates of Fortnite with a new flooded map of Battle Royale, sharks, new Bosses and more. The biggest talk of the Fortnite Season 3 was also a huge shock for all the fans as Pump Shotgun, which was one of the more popular weapons in the game was vaulted by Epic Games. The gun was replaced with the Charge Shotgun which has rarities from common to legendary.

Many vaulted guns returned to the game such as The Hunting Rifle, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, the P90 SMG and the Chug Splash. Apart from all this, the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Remote Explosives have also been added. So, many players want to know the list of all Vaulted guns in Fortnite Season 3. If you are looking for the same, here is all you need.

Also Read | Where is The Yacht in Fortnite map? Learn How And Where To Land Here

List of all Vaulted guns in Fortnite Season 3

Auto-Sniper Rifle - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch

Boom Bow - Vaulted in the 9.3.0 Patch

Burst SMG - Vaulted in the 10.30 Patch

Combat Shotgun - Vaulted in the 10.2.2 Hotfix Patch

Crossbow - Vaulted in the 4.0.0 Patch

Double Barrel Shotgun - Vaulted in the 7.0.0 Patch

Drum Gun - Vaulted in the 10.20 Patch

Drum Shotgun - Vaulted in the 10.2.2 Hotfix Patch

Dual Pistols - Vaulted in the 9.3.0 Patch

Flint-Knock Pistol - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch

Hand Cannon - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch

Heavy Shotgun - Vaulted in the 7.3.0 Patch

Heavy Sniper Rifle - Vaulted in the 13.0.0 Patch

Also Read | Gorgeous Gorge location in Fortnite: How to dive over the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge?

Infantry Rifle - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch

Pump Shotgun - Vaulted in the 13.0.0 Patch

Light Machine Gun - Vaulted in the 6.0.0 Patch

Revolver - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch

Scoped Revolver - Vaulted in the 9.00 Patch

Semi-Auto Sniper - Vaulted in the 10.00 Patch

Six Shooter - Vaulted in the 7.1.0 Content Update

Storm Scout Sniper Rifle - Vaulted in the 10.20 Patch

Submachine Gun - Vaulted in the 2.5.0 Patch

Tactical Assault Rifle - Vaulted in the 10.00 Patch

Thermal Assault Rifle - Vaulted in the 9.00 Patch

Tactical SMG - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch

Zapotron - "Vaulted" in the 1.6.4 Patch

Also Read | 250+ Fortnite Names for you; List of all cool and memorable names

Also Read | Where Is The Orchard In Fortnite Season 3 Map? Know Details Here