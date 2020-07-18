All Vaulted Guns In Fortnite Season 3: Here's An Entire List For You Here

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is amongst the most alluring updates of Fortnite with a new flooded map of Battle Royale, sharks, new Bosses and more. The biggest talk of the Fortnite Season 3 was also a huge shock for all the fans as Pump Shotgun, which was one of the more popular weapons in the game was vaulted by Epic Games. The gun was replaced with the Charge Shotgun which has rarities from common to legendary.
Many vaulted guns returned to the game such as The Hunting Rifle, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, the P90 SMG and the Chug Splash. Apart from all this, the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Remote Explosives have also been added. So, many players want to know the list of all Vaulted guns in Fortnite Season 3. If you are looking for the same, here is all you need.
List of all Vaulted guns in Fortnite Season 3
- Auto-Sniper Rifle - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch
- Boom Bow - Vaulted in the 9.3.0 Patch
- Burst SMG - Vaulted in the 10.30 Patch
- Combat Shotgun - Vaulted in the 10.2.2 Hotfix Patch
- Crossbow - Vaulted in the 4.0.0 Patch
- Double Barrel Shotgun - Vaulted in the 7.0.0 Patch
- Drum Gun - Vaulted in the 10.20 Patch
- Drum Shotgun - Vaulted in the 10.2.2 Hotfix Patch
- Dual Pistols - Vaulted in the 9.3.0 Patch
- Flint-Knock Pistol - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch
- Hand Cannon - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch
- Heavy Shotgun - Vaulted in the 7.3.0 Patch
- Heavy Sniper Rifle - Vaulted in the 13.0.0 Patch
- Infantry Rifle - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch
- Pump Shotgun - Vaulted in the 13.0.0 Patch
- Light Machine Gun - Vaulted in the 6.0.0 Patch
- Revolver - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch
- Scoped Revolver - Vaulted in the 9.00 Patch
- Semi-Auto Sniper - Vaulted in the 10.00 Patch
- Six Shooter - Vaulted in the 7.1.0 Content Update
- Storm Scout Sniper Rifle - Vaulted in the 10.20 Patch
- Submachine Gun - Vaulted in the 2.5.0 Patch
- Tactical Assault Rifle - Vaulted in the 10.00 Patch
- Thermal Assault Rifle - Vaulted in the 9.00 Patch
- Tactical SMG - Vaulted in the 11.0.0 Patch
- Zapotron - "Vaulted" in the 1.6.4 Patch
