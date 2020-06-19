All XP Coins In Fortnite Season 3 And Their Locations On The Map

After weeks of delays and extensions, Epic Games has finally rolled out the much-anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 across all platforms. The story picks up from last season’s Doomsday live event that took place on Jan 15, and it drops players on a partially underwater island where they can engage in a bunch of activities and adventure.

Needless to say, the new season has brought back the weekly challenges, which are available in the same format as they’ve been for the vast majority of the previous season. The main idea is to explore the re-worked map, gain some experience, and unlock a bunch of skins. There’s also a brand new Battle Pass which includes Aquaman, Build-A-Brella and many other rewards. Speaking of a new battle pass, let us take a look at where you can actually find the XP Coins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

XP Coins in Fortnite Season 3

Collecting the XP points will help you gain some extra XP and also level up your Battle Pass much quicker in Fortnite Season 3. The XP coins are scattered throughout the new map and are available in many different varieties. These are actually a bit different than what we have seen in earlier seasons of the game.

All XP Coins in Fortnite Season

So far, a number of gamers online have been able to discover just two varieties, that include green and purple. This could indicate that the blue and orange versions have been removed for this season, however, it is likely that get added in the coming weeks. In earlier Fortnite seasons, these coins were mostly added either on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, so you will actually need to sit back and monitor which is the case for the current season.

Green Coins

The green coins are the simplest and the most common ones in Fortnite. When you collect a green coin, you receive a total of 5,000 XP.

Purple Coins

When you are trying to collect the purple coins, you should be careful as they tend to explode and turn into smaller coins when someone grabs them. Make sure that you collect them right away as they will start to fade and eventually disappear.

XP locations in Fortnite

Here's a list of all the locations where can you find the green and purple coins:

Steamy Stacks (Bottom in water)

Pleasant Park

Top of Windmill

Holly Hedges

The Authority (Rooftop)

In cave

The Fortilla

Rickety Rig (Metal Container)

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Image credits: Epic Games