Who Is Jules In Fortnite Season 3: Is She Midas' Daughter? Find Out

Bosses' mechanics continue to be an essential part of Fortnite with the release of Chapter 2, Season 3. The latest season has introduced three new bosses in the game who will attack anyone that gets anywhere near them. Defeating these bosses will earn players a high-quality mythical weapon.

Who is Jules in Fortnite?

Jules is one of the three bosses introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Apart from her Boss status at the Authority, she is also known as The Engineer. When a player manages to defeat her, she drops the following stash of items:

A Mythic Drum Gun

A Mythic Glider Gun

The Vault Keycard of the Authority.

Is Jules Midas' daughter?

A picture of Jules was seen within Midas’s Room in front of the Doomsday room in the Battle Pass Tab of the lobby, making fans wonder if she’s actually Midas’ daughter. And while it could be true, there aren't any additional details in the storyline to confirm their relationship just yet.

Where is Jules in Fortnite?

For players who are looking to find Jules to try out her mythical weapons, they should be aware that she can take a great deal of damage and is not easy to kill. She can easily knock down her opponents with the help of her powerful weapons.

To find her, players need to head towards the centre of the Fortnite map to locate the Authority building. The Agency has been replaced with the Authority after the former was destroyed during the Doomsday event. It is a multistory building that has a huge open plaza in the middle with the vault located in the structure's basement. Jules often appears on the ground floor of the Authority, in the main plaza. Players should also keep an eye out for Henchmen, and other players who might attack them when they are fighting Jules.

As soon as players defeat her, she will drop her stash of items. Her Glider Gun is one of the most exciting weapons which pulls a player towards anything they are shooting at. The Vault Keycard can be used to access the Vault which is located in the basement of the structure. Once players grab the Keycard, they simply need to follow arrows for instructions.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom