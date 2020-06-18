Where Is Homely Hills In Fortnite Season 3 And How To Find The Gnomes?

Fortnite Season 3 has finally arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. The latest season brings an all-new Battle Pass, a reworked map, and a bunch of exciting features and rewards. Needless to say, it also comes with a new batch of weekly challenges. One of the first challenges of Chapter 2, Season 3 tasks players with obtaining a number of Garden Gnomes in Homely Hills. You will only have to locate three Gnomes to complete the challenge.

Where is Homely Hills in Fortnite?

Homely Hills is one of the few landmarks on the map that was untouched by the rising floods during the Doomsday event. The place is located towards the northern part of the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map, and is close to the Lockie’s Lighthouse.

Where are the Gnomes in Fortnite?

You will need to find at least three Gnomes to complete the task. All of them can be found at the northwest Homely Hills section of the map. Here are the Homely Hills locations where you can find the gnomes:

The first Gnome can be found on the rock which is right outside of the yellow house towards the east side of the location.

The second Gnome is lying next to a tree that is at the road intersection towards the west of centre.

The third Gnome is sitting beside a grill outside the southwest-most red house.

You can also find more inside a few houses in the area, however, you just need three.

Completing the Fortnite weekly tasks is one of the best ways that players can level up their Battle Pass and grab all the exciting rewards during the season. Fortnite is currently offering players 35,000 XP for completing a single challenge, which is quite a lot. This will easily help players level up the Battle Pass.

The new season also offers a bunch of Style challenges which include those that change the new Aquaman skin. As for this week's challenges, the tasks will help familiarise users with the completely re-worked Fortnite map. To complete all of the latest tasks, you need to get into the Catty Corner Vault, and look for Chests or Ammo Boxes at the Rickety Rig, and Damage Loot Sharks at the Sweaty Sands.

Image credits: HarrNinetyFour | YouTube