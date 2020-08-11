Amazon Replaces Twitch Prime With Prime Gaming, Offers Free Games And Exclusive Content

Amazon is rebranding all of its game-related offerings and extras for Prime users by turning Twitch Prime into Prime Gaming. The platform will continue to offer the same services. However, the name change will put it in line with services such Prime Music and Prime Video in terms of branding and also place a larger emphasis on the gaming part.

The latest version of Twitch Prime will come with a monthly Twitch subscription to your favourite streamer and also have a range of new gaming content along with some free games. However, there won’t be any changes to the services and you will still have access to all the games you have collected in your library.

Amazon Prime subscribers to get access to exclusive game content

Amazon Prime subscribers will have access to a number of free-to-play titles along with some exclusive in-game content for some popular games such as Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto Online, FIFA 20, Red Dead Online, and League of Legends, among others. Metal Slug 2, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection and Treachery in Beatdown City are some of the titles that are available for free this month. The company will refresh its offerings regularly.

Amazon has also partnered with a number of popular game publishers such as Rockstar, Riot Games, and Roblox Corp. This will allow the company access to a number of in-game exclusive items such as skins, weapons and more.

Larry Plotnick, GM for Prime Gaming, recently stated in a post that the Amazon Prime members are already getting the best when it comes to TV, movies, and music. The company is now focused on expanding its entertainment offerings which will now be accomplished by adding the best of gaming.

Plotnick added that the company is giving its Prime members all the new content that improves the gaming experience on every platform even better. He further added that Prime Gaming will improve the gaming experience for its users regardless of the kind of games they love and the platform they’re played on. Prime Gaming members will also have access to game titles across consoles and mobile devices along with PC.

Image credits: Amazon