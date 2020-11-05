AMD Ryzen 9 5900x Release Time And Other Details You Need To Know

Each player who attempts to assemble a gaming PC comprehends the need for processors. These processors help the game run easily and productively. Players attempt to manufacture their PCs as per the framework prerequisites of the games are always on the lookout. PC processors are much quicker and more handling power than consoles, that is the reason a game looks significantly more detailed on a PC. Now and again players go for the least framework necessities and at times they go for the top of the line prerequisites. Players have been thinking about the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x release time.

Also read: Starlink Kit SpaceX: Get To Know What You Get In Starlink Starter Kit

Also read: How To Get Starlink Internet Beta? Get To Know More About SpaceX's Internet Service

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x release time

What time will AMD Ryzen 9 5900x release hasn’t been specified by the company yet. They have provided a release date for the people though. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900x is set to hit the stores on the 5th of November 2020 and will cost $449.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x specs

Here are the outlined specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

Number of CPU Cores: 12

Number of Threads: 24

Base Clock: 3.7GHz

Max Boost Clock: Up to 4.8GHz

Total L2 Cache: 6MB

Total L3 Cache: 64MB

Unlocked: Yes

CMOS: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: AM4

PCI Express® Version: PCIe 4.0

Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Default TDP / TDP: 105W

System Memory Specification: Up to 3200MHz

System Memory Type: DDR4

Supported Technologies: AMD StoreMI Technology, AMD Ryzen™ Master Utility, and AMD Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium

Product Family: AMD Ryzen™ Processors

Product Line: AMD Ryzen™ 9 Desktop Processors

Platform: Boxed Processor

OPN Tray: 100-000000061

OPN PIB: 100-100000061WOF

More on AMD Ryzen 5900x

AMD has also announced the Radeon series and when paired with the Ryzen it uses the ‘smart access memory feature’ which helps in more efficient use of the combined memory of the CPU and GPU reducing the buffering and latency. AMD follows their tradition of launching 4 new CPUs with the 5000 series. 5600x, 5800x, 5900x, and 5950x have been released for the series. This processor is made for gamers that want to dwell in top tier gaming. With the specs the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x provides, players can run the most demanding Flagship titles with no worries, they just need the right set up. Learn more about the new AMD features below:

AMD StoreMI Technology

A fast and easy way to expand and accelerate the storage in a desktop PC with an AMD Ryzen™ processor.

AMD Ryzen™ Master Utility

The Simple and Powerful Overclocking Utility for AMD Ryzen™ processors.

AMD Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium

For the best possible VR experiences, AMD offers select Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium processors.

Also read: IPhone 12 Pro Durability Test; What Are The Limitations To Apple's Latest Flagship?

Also read: Where To Buy PS5 On Launch Day? Check Out How To Bag The Next-gen Console On Launch Day