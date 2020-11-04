Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods; Bring The 'Wild' To The Wild West With The Mods

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most massive and detailed games by Rockstar. The world feels grand in stature and has so much character that players get extremely engaged in that world. This gigantic playground also paves the way for modders. Rockstar games are famous for getting modded on PC. GTA 5 has seen some of the best mods that actually make the gameplay experience a lot more fun. Players have been thinking about Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods

As RDR2 is a huge playground and has so many characters to mess around with, it becomes a great incentive for the modders to get to their work and create something surreal. These mods are only available for PC and players had to wait for the game to arrive on the platform to transform the Wild West into something unique. Some mods also help in improving the gameplay experience. PC players require a certain level of system requirements to run the game smoothly. When they do not have the set of recommended requirements, they use the help of mods to overcome the issues they are facing.

Rockstar does not have any issues with players using mods in their game, but there’s one catch: players are not allowed to use any mods while they are playing online. Only when the players are in the offline mode, they can use mods, or it leads to a ban for their account. Here are some of the best RDR2 mods:

Arthur Morgan as the Joker

This mod changes the face texture of the protagonist to look like the Joker. Players can use this mode to play as the iconic Batman villain in RDR2.

Photorealistic Reshade Mod

This mod helps make the already gorgeous graphics of RDR2 look even more amazing. It adds some photorealistic graphics to the game.

Trainer Mod

This is one of the classics. It's like having all the best game cheats in one bag. This mod gives the player infinite ammo, money, stamina, and dead eye. Players can unleash some real wrath with the help of this mod.

Hot Air Balloon

With the help of this mod, the players can ride the Hot air Balloon which was there in one of the missions of the game. The view from the Hot air balloon is surreal and has a different outlook towards the world of RDR2

Model Swap

This allows the player to leave the body of the main character and play as any character or animal in the game. Running in the wild as a bear, mauling other NPCs can be a fun experience.

Intro Skip

This is a helpful mod for the professional. For the players that are looking to skip the long and tedious intro of the game and get straight into the action, this mod is for them.

Red Dead Free Cam

This is one of the best RDR2 mods. This allows the player to freely explore the world of RDR2. Player has control of a free cam which they can use to get into every nook and corner of RDR2 and also explore places that would never be possible playing the game normally. This mod also helps record some really riveting gameplay.

