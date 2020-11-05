Ancient Isle Sea Of Thieves: Fate Of The Damned Beacon Locations

Sea of Thieves is one of the most talked-about video games right now. The pirate action-adventure title from Rare has come a long way since its release and it continues to evolve by constantly introducing new events and tasks. Developers have brought back the Fate of the Damned festival which has added a bunch of tasks under the Fire of the Ancients challenges. As part of the challenge, players are required to light up a number of beacons that are located in The Ancient Isles. So, if you are wondering how to find Ancient Isle in Sea of Thieves, here's the answer.

Where is Ancient Isle in Sea of Thieves?

The Ancient Isle Sea of Thieves is among the most frequented regions in the game as it houses a number of outposts and seaposts along with a few fortresses and islands. It is best known for its huge rocky structures and the ancient hideaways of the Pirates. The place is located in the South Western region of the game map.

Finding Beacons in the Ancient Isle

Once you reach the location, you will need to find the first beacon in the Plunder Valley. This is one of the biggest mountainous islands located at The Ancient Isle Sea of Thieves. The beacon is located on top of this island at G16. The next beacon is located at the Crook’s Hollow in The Ancient Isle. This is a very small island located in The Ancient Isles and you will find the beacon towards the southern end at M16. For your last beacon, you need to head over to the Devil’s Ridge. The place has an extensive cave system and has numerous entrances. You will find the beacon near the island’s waterfall at P19.

Sea of Thieves was released on March 20, 2018, and it's one of the biggest Microsoft exclusives at the moment. The game is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows PC platforms; however, it will soon be launched on the next-gen Xbox Series X / S gaming consoles and offer faster load times and 60 FPS. Additionally, it will also support 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Series S.

Image credits: Sea of Thieves