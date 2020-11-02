How To Break Down Small Animal Carcass In RDR2 Daily Challenges?

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to be one of the biggest titles from Rockstar Games. The online survival game offers a unique gameplay experience that mostly revolves around hunting down animals. There are more than 150 animals that you will come across during your entire campaign. You can hunt down these animals and use their meat to keep up your health as you continue to progress. The animal skins and body can also be used for crafting a range of materials.

Players are also tasked with various challenges and quests that specifically ask them to hunt down specific animal species or collect certain species as part of the daily challenge. One of the challenges players will encounter is the one that asks them to break down a small animal’s carcass. While this may sound confusing at first, it is fairly easy to complete. So, let us quickly show you how to break down small animal carcass in Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to break down small animal carcass in RDR2?

The challenge specifically requires players to break down the carcass of a small animal in RDR2. This means that you don't necessarily have to go hunt for animals if you already have them in your pocket. So, if you have previously killed a small animal such as a squirrel or any other, you will need to check if it gives you an option in the satchel to break it down. It also works with rats and a number of bird species.

If you see an option, just go ahead and complete the challenge. You will get the 'break down' command in the corner of the screen, by holding X on your controller. A small animal can be broken down into fur, meat and so on. Here's a short video which shows you how you can break down the small animal carcass in the game.

The daily challenge also allows players to use fish. Therefore, it is advised that you utilize any of the available fish in your pocket and complete the challenge. Alternatively, you can also go around and look for other small animals.

Image credits: Rockstar Games