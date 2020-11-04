Watch Dogs Legion Source Code Leaked Online By Ransomware Gang

Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the most ambitious video games from Ubisoft that builds upon the iconic Watch Dogs 2 which came out four years ago. It is an open-world hacking game that comes packed with content, including an extensive story campaign, new game modes, and an endless amount of characters. And while the open-world title is based around hacking, it appears the Watch Dogs Legion source code has been hacked in real life.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Best Recruits With Unique Skills And Traits

Watch Dogs Legion hacked

DSOGaming had recently reported that a ransomware gang which went by the name of “Egregor” had leaked some data online which was acquired from Crytek and Ubisoft's internal networks. The gaming website has now reported that the same group appears to have leaked the source code of Watch Dogs: Legion. The Watch Dogs Legion source code leaked online at about 560 GB and is now available on a number of private trackers for download.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Photograph Evidence: How To Snap Evidence Underground?

The website also indicates that the source code could be used by modders to enable mods in Watch Dogs: Legion and optimize the game further. It also noted that the source code may also allow users to get through the title’s anti-piracy measures.

Ransomware gangs have been known to constantly steal data of gaming companies, and ask companies to pay a ransom in order to prevent them from leaking the data files and decrypt the encrypted files. At the moment, it is not known how the hackers were able to obtain the source code for the video game. Ubisoft is yet to comment on the issue.

Also Read | How To Take Pictures In Watch Dogs: Legion On PC And Gaming Consoles?

Watch Dogs: Legion was released last week on October 29. Game developers are also set to release expansive multiplayer mode for the video game on December 3, 2020. The new multiplayer mode will be rolled out to the video game in a free update, and it will also include an array of new content and other exciting features. The game is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Uplay on PC. It will also be released on the Xbox Series / Series S and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles as a launch title.

Also Read | How Long To Beat Watch Dogs: Legion: Total Time Required To Complete Main Campaign

Image credits: Ubisoft