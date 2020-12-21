Animal Crossing Festive DIY Recipes Supply And How To Get The Recipes

Animal Crossing has announced its Holiday event that has been the talk of the gaming community. The players are thus asking questions like how to get festive DIY in Animal Crossing and are trying to find more information about this festival. So to help them out, we have listed everything we know about the same. Read more to know about Animal Crossing Festive DIY recipes.

Animal Crossing Festive DIY recipes

The answer to question how to get festive DIY in Animal Crossing is a bit more complicated than it looks. A number of different festive DIY recipes have been released by the makers. To get each Festive DIY recipe, the players will require to complete some specific tasks and collect some useful items for the same. To help you guys, we have listed Festive DIY recipes like Festive tree DIYs and Snowflake DIYs. Read more to know about Animal Crossing Festive DIY recipes.

Big Festive Tree: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

6 Red Ornament

6 Blue Ornament

4 Gold Ornament

5 Wood

5 Clay

Festive Tree: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

3 Red Ornament

3 Blue Ornament

2 Gold Ornament

5 Wood

Festive Rug: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

5 Red Ornament

5 Blue Ornament

5 Gold Ornament

Festive Top Set: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

2 Gold Ornament

1 Hardwood

Holiday Candle: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

5 Red Ornament

5 Clump Of Weeds

Illuminated Present: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

3 Red Ornament

4 Gold Ornament

3 Iron Nugget

Illuminated Reindeer: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

6 Gold Ornament

5 Iron Nugget

Illuminated Snowflakes: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

9 Blue Ornament

3 Iron Nugget

Illuminated Tree: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

6 Gold Ornament

6 Iron Nugget

8 Red Ornament

8 Blue Ornament

Jingle Wall: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

5 Red Ornament

5 Blue Ornament

5 Gold Ornament

5 Clay

Ornament Mobile: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

1 Red Ornament

1 Blue Ornament

1 Gold Ornament

4 Tree Branch

Ornament Wreath: Given by Isabelle during her morning announcement on December 15.

6 Blue Ornament

2 Gold Ornament

Tabletop Festive Tree: Get by shooting Flying Balloons.

5 Gold Ornament

3 Tree Branch

2 Clay

Total Supplies for Festive DIY Recipe collection

x36 - Red Ornaments

x43 - Blue Ornaments

x42 - Gold Ornaments

x12 - Clay

x10 - Wood

x7 - Tree Branch

x5 - Clump of Weeds

x1 - Hardwood

